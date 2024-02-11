X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Mikael Gabriel-nublu collab takes third in Finland's Eurovision entry race

News
Estonia's nublu and Finland's Mikael Gabriel in the music video for their 2024 UMK entry
Estonia's nublu and Finland's Mikael Gabriel in the music video for their 2024 UMK entry "Vox Populi." Source: Nelli Kentta/Universal Music Estonia
News

Uuden Musiikin Kilpailu (UMK) decided in Tampere on Saturday that representing Finland at Eurovision this May will be Windows95man. Third on the podium, however, were Mikael Gabriel and nublu with "Vox Populi," the latest in a string of cross-gulf collaborations between the Finnish-Estonian duo.

In a seven-entry competition with the vote decided three-fourths by the Finnish public and one-fourth by an international jury, Windows95man's "No Rules!" featuring Henri Piispanen secured its spot in the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmö this May with a combined total of 313 points.

Sara Siipola's "Paskana" came in second with 273 points, and Mikael Gabriel and nublu's "Vox Populi" with 178 points.

Among the top three, nublu and Mikael Gabriel had come in third in both the public and the jury vote.

Siipola, meanwhile, scored highest with the jury while Windows95man had actually scored the lowest, however the UMK winner's entry was propelled to the top spot by an overwhelming public majority.

Finland's Mikael Gabriel and Estonia's nublu performing in the UMK finals in Tampere on Saturday night. February 10, 2024. Source: Antti Aimo-Koivisto/LEHTI/SIPA/Scanpix

'Everyone's opinion is equally wrong'

In an eight-minute interview with the two released the same day as their Finnish Eurovision hopeful entry track three weeks ago, UMK music journalist Katri Norrlin spoke with Mikael Gabriel and nublu about their respective work, how they ended up working together as well as their previous collaborations.

Asked by Norrlin, they also commented on the central message behind their track "Vox Populi" – that everyone has opinions, "about everything and about everyone," but that everyone's opinion is "equally right."

"Or wrong," nublu corrected.

"Or wrong," Mikael Gabriel confirmed.

Watch the official video for Mikael Gabriel x nublu, "Vox Populi" below:

Finnish act still in, Israel or no

In 2022, the Eurovision-organizing European Broadcasting Union (EBU) announced Russia's ban from the popular song contest a day after the latter launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

That spring, "Stefania" by Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra won Eurovision with overwhelming public support in Turin. The runner-up U.K. hosted the 2023 contest in Liverpool on Ukraine's behalf as Russia's aggression against the latter continued.

More recently, calls for boycotts and controversies over participation in the song contest have continued in Finland and several other European countries as the EBU has reaffirmed as recently as January 30 that Israel – whose public broadcaster KAN is a member of the union – would be allowed to participate in the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest.

The calls center around Israel's actions in Gaza, which have been addressed in a preliminary ruling and corresponding provisional measures issued by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on January 26 as "acts within the scope of Article II of [the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide]."

Finnish winner Windows95man – real name Teemu Keisteri – and Henri Piispanen have confirmed that they will compete in this year's Eurovision Song Contest even if Israel should participate.

Who will win this year's Eesti Laul competition and the right to represent Estonia at Eurovision will be determined in the finals taking place in Tallinn this Saturday, February 17.

The 2024 Eurovision Song Contest will be held on May 7-11 in Malmö, Sweden.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

global estonian report

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:43

Mikael Gabriel-nublu collab takes third in Finland's Eurovision entry race

13:47

Central bank: Foreign tourists spend €1.2 billion in Estonia in 2023

11:36

Gallery: Pärnu sees Finnish Heljä, Viggo Wallensköld's first joint art show

10.02

Merilo: Future scenario for Estonia could be very challenging

10.02

Mexican writer living in Estonia: Setomaa and Mexico have much in common

10.02

Maria Metsalu's new performance 'Kultuur' attracts and repels

10.02

Center elects Erki Savisaar as council chair, adopts statement in support of bank tax Updated

10.02

Four days of Pärt's music, exhibition of his musical diaries & talks in Dortmund

10.02

Trade unions: Recruiting young people is a challenge

10.02

Adoption of EU corporate sustainability & responsibility directive stalled

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

10.02

Long-range anti-ship missile system arrives in Estonia

10.02

Merilo: Future scenario for Estonia could be very challenging

10.02

Mexican writer living in Estonia: Setomaa and Mexico have much in common

10.02

Maria Metsalu's new performance 'Kultuur' attracts and repels

09.02

Estonia planning to restore 25,000 hectares of marshland by 2050

09.02

Future Rail Baltica already affecting Pärnu real estate market

09.02

A thousand obstacles separate refugees from the Estonian dream

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: