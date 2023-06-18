Gallery: Finnish Eurovision entry Käärijä in Tallinn performance

News
Käärijä at Flex Fest.
Open gallery
51 photos
News

Saturday marked the end of the Flex Fest music festival in Tallinn's Krulli Quarter, with Finland's Eurovision entry Käärijä taking to the stage during the final night.

Käärijä overwhelmingly won the hearts of the audience at the Eurovision Song Contest this year, with the track "Cha Cha Cha" making it to seventh place in Spotify's global chart.

The Flex Festival saw performances from around 20 artists over two days, including U.K. rapper Central Cee, Grammy winner Mura Masa and Swedish cult artist Bladee. Mikael Gabriel and Isac Elliot from Finland and Lithuania's DJ Nevykele were also present. Local talent was represented by Nublu, 5miinust, Reket, Gram-of-Fun, Karl Killing, Kirot, Pluuto, Arop, Manna and Kitty Florentine.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

15:37

Gallery: Finnish Eurovision entry Käärijä in Tallinn performance

15:15

Liia Hänni: On the constitutionality of legislative drafting

13:40

Drivers of moped cars to need a license in the future

13:18

Deposit rates rally in Estonian banks ostensibly over

13:02

Renovation work in the heart of Tartu affecting local businesses

12:34

VKG picks Ida-Viru County pulp mill location

17.06

Estonian fencer Nelli Differt takes European Championship bronze

17.06

Alika releases Estonian-language version of latest single

17.06

Taltech, Unicorn Squad in initiative to get more girls into tech education

17.06

Estonian Ministry of Finance launches euro-commercial paper notes

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

17.06

Ukraine war shines light on peculiarities of Russian elite forces

17.06

Intelligence chief: We won't see Ukraine counter-offensive in the next week

15.06

Estonia one of strictest Schengen states on visa issuing

16.06

European Union grants Estonia nearly €1 billion in support

15.06

Ryanair will continue service from Tallinn in winter season

17.06

State plans to make Tallinn Old Town heritage protection more flexible

17.06

Gallery: Rock legends Scorpions touch down in Tallinn

17.06

Fledgling political party in Estonia wants more neutral stance on Russia

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: