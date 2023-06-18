Gallery: Finnish Eurovision entry Käärijä in Tallinn performance

Saturday marked the end of the Flex Fest music festival in Tallinn's Krulli Quarter, with Finland's Eurovision entry Käärijä taking to the stage during the final night.

Käärijä overwhelmingly won the hearts of the audience at the Eurovision Song Contest this year, with the track "Cha Cha Cha" making it to seventh place in Spotify's global chart.

The Flex Festival saw performances from around 20 artists over two days, including U.K. rapper Central Cee, Grammy winner Mura Masa and Swedish cult artist Bladee. Mikael Gabriel and Isac Elliot from Finland and Lithuania's DJ Nevykele were also present. Local talent was represented by Nublu, 5miinust, Reket, Gram-of-Fun, Karl Killing, Kirot, Pluuto, Arop, Manna and Kitty Florentine.

--

