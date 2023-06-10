Gallery: Military benefit concert takes place at Taara barracks

The 'Laulud sõdurile' concert, June 6, 2023.
A recent concert in the South Estonian town of Võru raised money for the children of Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) soldiers who have fallen or been seriously wounded in action.

Choirs (see gallery) were accompanied by the Estonian Military Orchestra, while the concert was attended by Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform), commander of the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) Maj. Gen. Martin Herem, and former President Kersti Kaljulaid.

Dubbed "Laulud sõdurile" ("Songs for a Soldier"), the concert was held for the first time at the EDF's Taara barracks in Võru, with around 700 conscripts joined at the event by allied personnel.

Commander of the EDF Martin Herem said: "I am very grateful to the Carolin Illenzeer foundation, the concert producers and the musicians, not only for the musical experience, but also for recognizing the service of the defenders of the population."

"This whole enterprise is a proof positive that our service is valued in society. This in turn brings us additional strength and motivation, ultimately making for a healthy betterment of our country," he went on.

Donations went to the Carolin Illenzeer Fond, which supports the education and hobbies of the children of armed forces members who have fallen in action, or been seriously injured.

A total of 66 children are supported by the fund.

Performers included Jüri Pootsman, Maarja-Liis Ilus, Jaan "Orelipoiss" Pehk and Suured Tüdrukud, as well as Karl-Erik Taukar, a former EDF member who served at Taara also.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Kerttu Kaldoja

