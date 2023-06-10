New urban warfare training facility opens in Rabasaare

News
The new mock-up town to be used for military training at Rabasaare.
The new mock-up town to be used for military training at Rabasaare. Source: RKIK
News

A new urban warfare military training area opened on the site of an abandoned village in Lääne-Viru County on Friday, ETV news show 'Aktuaalne kaamera' (AK) reported.

The mock town, at Rabasaare, Lääne-Viru County, cost close to €5 million and the project was overseen by the National Defense Investment Center (RKIK).

In addition to the buildings and infrastructure making up the urban zone training area, a road linking the facility to the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) Central Training Area and a bridge crossing the Soodla River also had to be built.

The training area is the third of its kind the EDF has at its disposal, and also the largest.

Elari Kalmaru, whose department oversees training areas set up by the RKIK, told AK That: "Construction was complicated by the war starting in Ukraine, as this caused us quite major supply difficulties. Similarly, we had labor shortage issues. Construction makes a lot of use of Ukrainian labor, and it cannot be denied that this was mostly absent since the start of the war."

The facility hosts seven buildings of various sizes.

Rabasaare location in relation to Tallinn. Source: Google Maps

Chief of Staff of the EDF's Scouts Battalion (Scoutspataljon) Maj. Vladimir Kolotõgin said: "All these buildings are constructed in completely different ways; some resemble factory buildings, others rather more residential buildings."

"Live explosives can be used in entering the buildings, sicne their structures are designed with that in mind," he went on, adding that interior configurations can be altered, to stop layouts becoming too familiar or monotonous.

Work started on the facility last year, while when not in EDF or Defense League or other military use, it will be open to the public, with information boards set up to fill people in on the story of the site.

Elari Kalmaru pointed out that entry into the buildings, both the newly-constructed military training facilities and any old buildings left from the former settlement, is forbidden, and video surveillance is in place.

The last resident of Rabasaare moved away in 2020. At its peak, the village, whose main industry was peat cutting, was home to around 600 people.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Barbara Oja

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera'

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

12:20

Martin Rump represents Estonia at centennial Le Mans 24 Hours

11:52

Estonian cyber security know-how showcased in Balkans

11:16

Six-month Euribor rate rises to just under 3.8 percent

11:01

EDF intel chief: Ukrainian forces must strike at optimum pressure point

10:33

EU migration deal: Just under 80 people a year may be resettled in Estonia

09:57

New urban warfare training facility opens in Rabasaare

09:32

Estonia set for warmer, clear weather over the next few days

09.06

Updated Estonian-Latvian electricity connection launches

09.06

Forest fire warning issued across Estonia

09.06

Joint IT center funding shortfall putting justice ministry's work at risk

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

08.06

Estonia issues 10-year Schengen ban to Kremlin activist

09.06

Kaja Kallas lent husband €350,000 for investment purposes

09.06

Estonian government to confirm new VAT rates on Monday Updated

06.06

Bolt increases drivers' commission and raises customer prices

09.06

Outdoor cinema to open in Tallinn's Noblessner port through the summer

09.06

Foreign Minister hits head of Russian Orthodox church with entry ban

09.06

Kallas: Both ministry and schools failed to prepare transition to Estonian

09.06

Estonia amends 10-year defense plan to sharply increase ammunition stocks

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: