No suspects charged as yet in Ukraine's NGO Slava Ukraini investigation

The Ukrainian State Bureau of Investigation (DBR) has opened a pre-trial investigation into possible misuse of funds donated to the Estonian NGO Slava Ukraini on the basis of instructions from the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine.

"No charges have yet been brought against any person in these criminal proceedings," Prosecutor General of Ukraine General Andriy Kostin said, in response to a letter from Mart Helme (EKRE), chair of the Riiigkogu's Anti-Corruption Select Committee.

Kostin explained, that the pre-trial investigation will aim to establish whether Slava Ukraini's first Ukrainian partner, the All For Victory charity foundation, along with private company IC Construction, used donated funds to purchase goods and services at unreasonably high prices in cooperation with, as yet unidentified Ukrainian customs officials. However, Kostin added, that the extent of the damage caused is still being determined.

In his response, the Ukrainian Prosecutor General also explained that the pre-trial investigation started on March 24 and is being conducted under the articles of the (Ukrainian) Criminal Code related to the misappropriation of funds through the abuse of power and the illegal use of humanitarian aid and donations for profit.

Kostin also confirmed that the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office is supporting the exchange of relevant information with the Estonian authorities. At the same time, the Prosecutor General stressed that no further information regarding the investigation can be provided at this stage.

The response from the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office was written in reply to Mart Helme's letter of May 12, in which the chair of the Riigikogu's Anti-Corruption Select Committee requested further information regarding the investigation into Slava Ukraini's activities in Ukraine.

