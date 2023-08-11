Prosecutor's Office has not as yet charged anyone in Slava Ukraini case

Evidence collection in the NGO Slava Ukraini case is underway, the Prosecutor's Office says, though noone has been charged as yet.

State prosecutor Triinu Olev told ERR that: "During the course of the investigation, we will investigate [Slava Ukraini's] activities in every way, to enable us, based on the amassed evidence, to assess whether a crime has been committed regarding the use of funds. Currently, no one has been charged under suspicion of anything relating to Estonian criminal proceedings."

The Prosecutor's Office initiated the criminal proceedings at the beginning of May, to investigate the use of money collected from donors in support of the activities of Slava Ukraini, while an investigation in Ukraine in relation to Slava Ukraini's partners there is underway, in parallel.

The Estonian Prosecutor's Office says it is acting in full cooperation with its Ukrainian counterpart and Ukraine's law enforcement agencies.

Oleksandr Chernov, a whistleblower on Slava Ukraini corruption allegations, is himself facing a court case, charged with the illegal ownership of weaponry.

An Eesti 200 MP, Johanna-Maria Lehtme, had to leave the Riigikogu in the wake of the allegations; Lehtme had formerly headed up Slava Ukraini.

The NGO is still functioning, but has reported reduced levels of donation as a result of the scandal.

