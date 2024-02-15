Slava Ukraini founder still not charged by Prosecutor's Office

Slava Ukraini founder Johanna-Maria Lehtme has not yet been charged in the charity's criminal case, which has been ongoing for 18 months. Evidence from Ukraine is still being processed.

Kauri Sinkevicius, public relations advisor at the Prosecutor's Office, said the authority created a joint investigation team with Ukrainian law enforcement agencies.

"Until now, Ukraine, in the framework of international cooperation, has forwarded to us the following documents of relevance to clarify the facts," he said.

"In the course of the procedure, we will work through the material received from Ukraine and once the facts have become sufficiently clear, we will be able to decide whether there are grounds for suspicion and, if so, by whom," the advisor explained.

The prosecutor's office did not reply when asked if Lehtme had been questioned.

Allegations of misusing money first surfaced last spring, which Lehtme denied. She also stepped down from her job as an MP, representing Eesti 200 in the Riigikogu.

