Over 2,000 Estonian military conscripts present for July draft intake

EDF conscripts.
EDF conscripts. Source: Ministry of Defense
The July conscription intake got underway this week, with around 2,200 young people expected to start their military service, ETV news show 'Aktuaalne kaamera' (AK) reported Monday.

Tapa barracks, home base of the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) 1st Infantry Brigade, on Monday received busloads of young people who are starting their military service. 

1,200 conscripts are expected at the barracks at Tapa and Jõhvi brigades, Ida-Viru County.

Staff Sgt (Staabiveebel) Renzo Rajaste of the 1st Brigade told AK that: "The first act concerns personnel operations, then we issue them with their uniforms and equipment."

This was followed by vaccinations, getting acquainted with comrades, a barracks tour, and other preliminaries, before the training proper starts, the following day.

A leap into the unknown is what many conscripts face.

"We don't really know right away what is ahead of us," one, Jesper Mattias Mägi, told AK.

Staff Sgt Rajaste added that: "I think that these young men are still experiencing a little anxiety. Nowadays, there are not many vocational schools where may of them come from, and they are not used to fending for themselves. Rather, I think, it is this kind of a new and unfamiliar situation where everyone is a stranger and you have to somehow establish yourself within the group."

Nevertheless, the young conscripts are generally positive about the 11 months ahead of them, AK reported.

"I'm certainly looking forward to new experiences, friends and acquaintances," one conscript, Kaspar Värk, said, while another, Christopher Ader, listed: "Working out as much as possible and attending the junior NCO course; getting the boots on," as things he was looking forward to with anticipation.

The conscripts were the 11-month term batch, mostly consisting of drivers and other specialist roles. Those conscripts on 8-month terms will follow in October.

The South Estonian (2nd Infantry Brigade) equivalent of Tapa base is Taara Barracks, in Võru.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera', reporter Grete Teearu.

