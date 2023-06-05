Duck Rally raises record sum for children with cancer and their parents

Duck Rally 2023.
Duck Rally 2023. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
The annual Duck Rally charity event, traditionally held on the International Day for Protection of Children, raised a record-breaking €455,000 for children with cancer and their parents this year. The tenth anniversary rally saw 18,000 rubber duckies entered, more than during previous years.

"Thousands of good people and companies all over Estonia believe that every child deserves the chance to grow up. They want each child to be able to plan their own exciting future, reach for their dreams, and for every child to have a tomorrow. The record sum raised for children suffering from cancer proves how much goodness and hope we have around us," said Luive Merilai, coordinator of the Estonian Association of Parents of Children with Cancer.

"I am grateful to all the donors who, despite everything (pointing to the recent Slava Ukraini Ukraine donations scandal – ed.), entrusted Duck Rally (Pardiralli) with their money to give children with painful stories and their parents help that the Health Insurance Fund cannot give. The goal of Pardiralli is clear and its paths to those in need straight and narrow," ETV host Anu Välba said.

The Duck Rally is a charity race of rubber duckies introduced by the Estonian Association of Parents of Children with Cancer ten years ago to raise awareness of the situation of children with cancer and their parents and urge people and companies to support them.

While this year's Duck Rally has ended, the phone lines will remain open for additional donations.

900 21 50 - donate €5
900 21 10 - donate €10
900 21 25 - donate €25

--

Editor: Marcus Turovski

