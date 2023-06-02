Gallery: Duck Rally raises over €430,000 for children with cancer

Duck Rally 2023.
On Children's Day, the annual bathtub duck rally to benefit children with cancer was held in Kadriorg Park.

More than 18,000 bathtub rubber ducks were released in Kadriorg Park; the sale of these ducks raised €274,548.

Additionally, more than €155,000 have been raised through donation phone lines.

The Duck Rally (Pardiralli) is a campaign launched by the Estonian Association of Parents of Children with Cancer (EAPCC) to draw attention to the fate of children with cancer and their parents' struggle.

The EAPCC has organized the Duck Rally for the 10th time.

Editor: Karmen Rebane, Kristina Kersa



