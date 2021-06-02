Gallery: Duck Rally raises money for children with cancer

Duck Rally 2021
The annual Duck Rally (Pardiralli) took place in Tallinn Tuesday, raising close to €200,000 for a children's cancer charity in the process.

The rally takes place in Kadriorg park in central Tallinn and sees rubber ducks jostle for position, with each duck paid for by a sponsor. The "race" takes place in the park's canal, and President Kersti Kaljulaid joined spectators to see which of the 15,247 ducks – predominantly the traditional yellow but available in several other colors too – would cross the line first.

The charity, Pardiralli, is organized by the Estonian Association of Parents of Children with Cancer, which uses the event to raise awareness of child cancer and to provide support for families blighted by the illness.

More than €300,000 has been raised so far; of this over €100,000 was raised on the day, the eighth time the event has been held.

ETV was also on the spot to broadcast the festivities (see video clip below).

Editor: Andrew Whyte

