Gallery: Rubber duck race raises nearly €250,000 for children with cancer

The annual charity Duck Race (Pardiralli) was held in the canal at Tallinn's Kadriorg Park on Wednesday, which raised nearly a quarter of a million euros for children with cancer and their families.

Held for the eighth time, the annual Duck Race is a charity event initiated by the Estonian Association of Parents of Children with Cancer aimed at raising awareness about the situation of children with cancer and their families and encouraging people and businesses to support them.

A total of 16,000 sponsored rubber ducks were dumped into the canal on Wednesday.

As of Thursday morning, the Duck Race homepage reported that all 16,000 rubber ducks had been sponsored, raising a total of €241,670.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!