ETV to bring rubber duck rally to viewers

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Pardiralli 2020. Source: Kairit Leibold/ERR
News

The annual race of rubber duckies to support children with cancer and their parents (Pardiralli) will take place on June 1 this year. All race fans can cheer their donated rubber duckie when ETV goes live from Kadriorg where the race is to be held on the eve of Children's Day.

Pardiralli is a race of rubber duckies initiated by the Estonian Association of Parents of Children with Cancer and aimed at raising awareness of the situation of children with cancer and their parents and to urge individuals and companies to support them.

A total of 15,247 ducks will race for first place.

Kaili Semm, head of the Estonian Association of Parents of Children with Cancer, said that last summer, when the televised live broadcast format was first used instead of a traditional gathering of families, clearly showed that people are still very much behind children fighting cancer and their parents.

"The danger remains that mass gatherings are unsafe for our little heroes in the conditions of the pandemic. At the same time, children who are fighting the most difficult fight of their lives still need our help and support. Mentally perhaps more than ever," Semm said. The Estonian Association of Parents of Children with Cancer will celebrate its 29th anniversary on April 16. The news that the race will take place is a present for all our members, a gift of hope and togetherness even when it is physically impossible," she added.

People can buy race duck numbers for themselves, friends or companies by visiting the www.pardiralli.ee website. The aim of the race is to ensure necessary treatment and support services, such as psychological support, special pedagogics, physiotherapy or other necessary services for all children with cancer and their families.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

covid-19 vaccines

COVID-19 restrictions

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:04

Mari-Liis Jakobson: Street politics all the rage in Estonia

13:00

ETV to bring rubber duck rally to viewers

12:01

Education minister: School break should be spent in Estonia

11:48

Day brings 543 new cases Updated

10:23

Karilaid: EKRE success at self-destruction and the eternal Center Party

09:50

Indrek Kiisler: EKRE knows to take people by the hand

08:48

Popov: No more unchecked spread of virus in the country

17.04

65 people have volunteered to work at PERH during coronavirus crisis

17.04

Liberal Citizen foundation creates tool to show parties' funding sources

17.04

Nearly 600 more deaths than births registered in March

17.04

Sweden wins Locked Shields 2021 cyber defense exercise

17.04

Estonia sees slower inflation than Europe on average in March

17.04

Health Board: No new influenza cases reported last week in Estonia

17.04

Survey: Estonians buying less alcohol in Latvia

17.04

Health Board: 333 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

17.04

Tallinn City Center Expat Chat: Rodrigo from Brazil

17.04

Amount of coronavirus in wastewater decreasing very slowly

16.04

Gallery: NATO naval group arrives in Tallinn ahead of mine clear-up job

16.04

Fewer people giving blood during pandemic

16.04

Man released from Tartu Prison after 38 years behind bars

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: