ETV to bring rubber duck rally to viewers

The annual race of rubber duckies to support children with cancer and their parents (Pardiralli) will take place on June 1 this year. All race fans can cheer their donated rubber duckie when ETV goes live from Kadriorg where the race is to be held on the eve of Children's Day.

Pardiralli is a race of rubber duckies initiated by the Estonian Association of Parents of Children with Cancer and aimed at raising awareness of the situation of children with cancer and their parents and to urge individuals and companies to support them.

A total of 15,247 ducks will race for first place.

Kaili Semm, head of the Estonian Association of Parents of Children with Cancer, said that last summer, when the televised live broadcast format was first used instead of a traditional gathering of families, clearly showed that people are still very much behind children fighting cancer and their parents.

"The danger remains that mass gatherings are unsafe for our little heroes in the conditions of the pandemic. At the same time, children who are fighting the most difficult fight of their lives still need our help and support. Mentally perhaps more than ever," Semm said. The Estonian Association of Parents of Children with Cancer will celebrate its 29th anniversary on April 16. The news that the race will take place is a present for all our members, a gift of hope and togetherness even when it is physically impossible," she added.

People can buy race duck numbers for themselves, friends or companies by visiting the www.pardiralli.ee website. The aim of the race is to ensure necessary treatment and support services, such as psychological support, special pedagogics, physiotherapy or other necessary services for all children with cancer and their families.

--

