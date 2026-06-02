Gallery: Rubber ducks fill Tallinn canal for annual cancer charity race

Thousands of rubber ducks filled the Kadriorg Park canal in Tallinn Monday as the annual Duck Race returned to raise funds for children with cancer and their families.

The charity event, held on Children's Day, marked its 13th edition this year, continuing a tradition that began in 2014 to raise awareness and support for children with cancer and their families.

Live coverage of the race Monday evening also featured firsthand stories and musical guests, brought to viewers by host Anu Välba and reporter Heleri All.

Organized by the Estonian Association of Parents of Children with Cancer (EVLVL), the Duck Race brings together the public, sponsors and supporters to raise funds and highlight the challenges faced by affected families.

This year, all 20,000 ducks found sponsors, raising a total of €307,355 in donations.

Over the years, proceeds from the annual event have supported counseling services, creative arts and music therapy for children in hospitals as well as emergency financial aid and mental health support for families in crisis.

Funds have also helped cover medications not reimbursed by the Estonian Health Insurance Fund (EHIF), as well as travel and accommodation costs for children receiving treatment abroad and an accompanying parent.

Earlier donations helped establish the association's support center and have contributed to hospital oncology equipment and services for families through the Children's Foundation at Tartu University Hospital (TÜK).

Supporters can continue to donate directly to the EVLVL year-round via paid phone lines offering €5, €10 and €25 contributions.

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