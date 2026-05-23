Nearly half of Estonia's new breast cancer cases caught by screening

Estonia reported 360 new cases of breast cancer in the first five months of 2026, with nearly half caught through its nationwide screening program .

Estonia's national screening program currently covers women ages 50–74, which according to oncologist Riina Kütner accounts for roughly 80 percent of detected cases.

While some still skip testing because they feel no symptoms, she said the figures show many are responding to their invitations for breast cancer screening.

"When people are invited to screening, they actually go — and that's wonderful news!" Kütner said.

She warned that the absence of symptoms does not mean someone is cancer-free. Tiny tumors can easily remain hidden in dense breast tissue and may not be detectable by touch. Regular checks help detect even small changes sooner, and breast cancer is far more treatable when caught early, making early detection key.

Modern diagnostics are also catching increasingly small tumors. "There have even been tumors as small as 3 millimeters," Kütner said.

Radiologists use mammograms, MRI scans and AI-assisted imaging tools to identify suspicious areas that might otherwise go unnoticed.

"Radiologists direct our attention, and AI in turn directs the radiologist's attention," the oncologist explained. "We do not operate without a biopsy confirming it's really cancer."

Early screening good idea for some

Doctors estimate inherited genetic mutations account for about 5–7 percent of cases, meaning patients with strong family histories of breast cancer may benefit from earlier screening.

Kütner pushed back, however, on the perception that breast cancer is rising rapidly among younger women, noting younger cases often simply draw more public and media attention, especially when children are involved.

Invited for screening this year are those born in 1952, 1954, 1956, 1958, 1960, 1962, 1964, 1966, 1968, 1970, 1972, 1974 and 1976.

"Remember: those born in even-numbered years are invited in even-numbered years," Kütner said. "You don't have to wait for a letter — just come in!"

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