X!

Over 225,000 people invited for free cancer screenings in Estonia in 2026

News
Mobile mammography bus.
Mobile mammography bus. Source: AS Mammograaf
News

This year, 225,067 residents of Estonia – whether insured or not – are invited to undergo free screening for cervical cancer, breast cancer and colorectal cancer.

All those invited for screenings are able to make appointments online at times suitable for them, thus avoiding the need to spend a long time waiting in line.

For some of the screening tests, samples can be taken at home and sent to a lab for analysis.

According to Dr. Elen Vettus, head of the oncology center at East Tallinn Central Hospital, the idea behind the screening tests is simple: it is crucial to detect malignant tumors before symptoms appear.

"In the case of cervical and colon cancer screening, we can even talk about cancer prevention, because the examination can detect precancerous conditions, the treatment of which prevents the development of malignant tumors," Dr. Vettus explained.

"I would like to appeal to everyone who has been invited for screening this year: please take a little time to look out for your health. This is simple step that could save your life. Cancer detected at an early stage can be cured. Even if the screening shows that everything is fine, doing it is still beneficial, because knowing you are healthy is a valuable thing in and of itself," she said.

Samples for cervical cancer screening can also be taken at home if a person prefers.

Dr. Ellen Vettus Source: ETV

According to Krista Kruuv-Käo, head of the Health Insurance Fund's prevention service, cancer screening is becoming easier and even more convenient for people.

"In addition to mammography rooms in large hospitals, breast cancer screening can also be performed on mobile mammography buses, which travel throughout Estonia's cities and rural areas," said Kruuv-Käo.

"For cervical cancer screening, women can choose between visiting a clinic or taking a sample at home. The sampling kit can be conveniently ordered via a special website or obtained from a pharmacy. Taking a sample at home is really simple, and the results of these samples are just as reliable as the results of a sample taken at a medical facility," she explained.

"As an important innovation this year, we have expanded the number of people invited for colorectal cancer screening. Previously, only people aged 58-68 could participate in these screenings. However, this year, for the first time, we are also inviting all men and women aged 56."

Mobile mammography bus. Source: ERR

"The sample used for the bowel cancer screening is taken at home – people receive a sample collection kit from their family doctor and then send the packaged sample to the laboratory via a parcel machine or by post," Kruuv-Käo said.

In 2026, all women born in 1952, 1954, 1956, 1958, 1960, 1962, 1964, 1966, 1968, 1970, 1972, 1974 and 1976 are invited to undergo screening for the early detection of breast cancer.

Additionally, all women born in 1961, 1966, 1971, 1976, 1981, 1986, 1991 and 1996 are invited to undergo screening for the early detection of cervical cancer.

All men and women born in 1958, 1960, 1962, 1964, 1966, 1968 and 1970 are also invited to undergo screening tests for the early detection of colon cancer.

More information about cancer screening in Estonia is available here.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Elizaveta Kalugina, Michael Cole

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19.01

Public transport centers: Travel data does not justify charging for rural buses

19.01

Over 225,000 people invited for free cancer screenings in Estonia in 2026

19.01

New Omniva envelope commemorates early days of Estonian public transport

19.01

Gallery: European champion Niina Petrõkina gets hero's welcome on return to Estonia

19.01

Online casinos can't voluntarily pay after Estonia's gambling tax mixup

19.01

Justice minister drops plan to merge Estonia's first-tier courts

19.01

Tallinn Bun Fest aims to attract more tourists to capital's cafés this winter

19.01

New Estonian National Museum exhibition spotlights traditional costumes

19.01

Bolt weighs HQ move to Tallinn's Porto Franco waterfront

19.01

Bomb shelter state support to apartment associations open again

be prepared!

Most Read articles

17.01

Estonia's security services expel Russian reservist over security threat

18.01

Abolishing kindergarten fees to cost Tallinn €7 million annually

19.01

Bolt weighs HQ move to Tallinn's Porto Franco waterfront

18.01

Former president: Europe needs fundamental changes to rise to new security situation

18.01

Defense minister: Estonia still planning to take part in Danish drills in Greenland

19.01

Estonian foreign minister: Europe has its own powerplays

19.01

Chinese drones still dominate in Estonian Defense Forces training

19.01

Tallinn's longest-running night club to close for good Updated

14.01

Estonia's security service expels student 'supporters' of Hezbollah and Iran's regime

18.01

Former ambassador to Kazakhstan: This is not how I meant to end my career

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo