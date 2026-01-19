Over 225,000 people invited for free cancer screenings in Estonia in 2026

This year, 225,067 residents of Estonia – whether insured or not – are invited to undergo free screening for cervical cancer, breast cancer and colorectal cancer.

All those invited for screenings are able to make appointments online at times suitable for them, thus avoiding the need to spend a long time waiting in line.

For some of the screening tests, samples can be taken at home and sent to a lab for analysis.

According to Dr. Elen Vettus, head of the oncology center at East Tallinn Central Hospital, the idea behind the screening tests is simple: it is crucial to detect malignant tumors before symptoms appear.

"In the case of cervical and colon cancer screening, we can even talk about cancer prevention, because the examination can detect precancerous conditions, the treatment of which prevents the development of malignant tumors," Dr. Vettus explained.

"I would like to appeal to everyone who has been invited for screening this year: please take a little time to look out for your health. This is simple step that could save your life. Cancer detected at an early stage can be cured. Even if the screening shows that everything is fine, doing it is still beneficial, because knowing you are healthy is a valuable thing in and of itself," she said.

Samples for cervical cancer screening can also be taken at home if a person prefers.

Dr. Ellen Vettus Source: ETV

According to Krista Kruuv-Käo, head of the Health Insurance Fund's prevention service, cancer screening is becoming easier and even more convenient for people.

"In addition to mammography rooms in large hospitals, breast cancer screening can also be performed on mobile mammography buses, which travel throughout Estonia's cities and rural areas," said Kruuv-Käo.

"For cervical cancer screening, women can choose between visiting a clinic or taking a sample at home. The sampling kit can be conveniently ordered via a special website or obtained from a pharmacy. Taking a sample at home is really simple, and the results of these samples are just as reliable as the results of a sample taken at a medical facility," she explained.

"As an important innovation this year, we have expanded the number of people invited for colorectal cancer screening. Previously, only people aged 58-68 could participate in these screenings. However, this year, for the first time, we are also inviting all men and women aged 56."

Mobile mammography bus. Source: ERR

"The sample used for the bowel cancer screening is taken at home – people receive a sample collection kit from their family doctor and then send the packaged sample to the laboratory via a parcel machine or by post," Kruuv-Käo said.

In 2026, all women born in 1952, 1954, 1956, 1958, 1960, 1962, 1964, 1966, 1968, 1970, 1972, 1974 and 1976 are invited to undergo screening for the early detection of breast cancer.

Additionally, all women born in 1961, 1966, 1971, 1976, 1981, 1986, 1991 and 1996 are invited to undergo screening for the early detection of cervical cancer.

All men and women born in 1958, 1960, 1962, 1964, 1966, 1968 and 1970 are also invited to undergo screening tests for the early detection of colon cancer.

More information about cancer screening in Estonia is available here.

