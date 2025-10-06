X!

Estonia's personalized medicine law will test women for breast cancer based on genetic data

News
Cancer screening.
Cancer screening. Source: ERR
News

The Ministry of Social Affairs has drafted an act that will allow genetic data to be used in healthcare, including for treatment and disease prevention, such as in the case of breast cancer.

The Human Genetic Research Act is scheduled to enter into force next year and it will also enable the use of personalized medicine. Among other things, the risk of breast cancer could be assessed based on genetic data and from the age of 40, rather than the current 50.

The Health Insurance Fund is implementing the initiative. The head of preventive services, Krista Kruuv-Käo, described how invitations to cancer screening will work:

"First, the woman will be selected through a national sample – she's a certain age, let's say 40. Then she receives an invitation, which has two options. If she is not a gene donor, she registers with a specific healthcare provider in her region to begin the genetic test. And if she is a gene donor, she should first go to the Health Information System – the patient portal – and there give her consent for the use of her data stored in the Gene Bank. From there, the process continues the same way. If she is at higher risk, she will begin mammography screenings earlier; if her risk is low, her next invitation will come at age 50."

Kruuv-Käo said that the population-based healthcare service in Estonia will be a major step forward.

"This law allows us to move forward with the use of genetic data and to begin using both the data already available and the data that will be newly generated for the benefit of people's health. Step by step, we are developing new services and will be able to start using them for better disease prevention and also for more accurate treatment. The law creates the preconditions for this," she said.

Another idea under consideration is prescribing antidepressants based on genetic data, which has been discussed for several years.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

play on October 9

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:27

Estonia has missed several chances to bring in major manufacturing

09:51

ERR in Ukraine: Lviv region heavily hit in overnight Russian airstrike

09:26

Industrial production rising, but growth remains slow

08:56

Retired general: Tomahawk missiles would help Ukraine inch closer to victory

08:25

Estonia's personalized medicine law will test women for breast cancer based on genetic data

07:48

Experts: Europe is not yet able to cope with hybrid attacks

05.10

Estonia, EU introducing new entry/exit system from October 12

05.10

Painting of 'unknown' man at auction turns out to be famous Estonian writer

05.10

Gallery: Volunteers plant 50,000 tulip bulbs at Kirna Manor

05.10

Trade unions and employers began minimum wage talks

be prepared!

Most Read articles

05.10

Estonia, EU introducing new entry/exit system from October 12

03.10

Employers: All hands needed in Estonia, including foreign labor

05.10

Painting of 'unknown' man at auction turns out to be famous Estonian writer

03.10

Tallinn Zoo and Botanic Garden join free 'Museum Sundays' till end of 2025

02.10

Secret Soviet factory in Estonia offered luxury perks at deadly cost

04.10

Estonia counting on international cooperation to restrict Russian shadow fleet

04.10

Estonia and Ukraine launch new project to train over 500 cyber specialists

05.10

Trade unions and employers began minimum wage talks

04.10

AI language app to help Russian-speaking children improve Estonian language skills

01.10

Number of people in Estonia renouncing Russian citizenship increases

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo