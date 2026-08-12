X!

Experts warn Estonia must act soon to fix health fund deficit or face higher patient costs

News
Sign pointing toward the emergency room (ER) at North Estonia Medical Center (PERH).
Sign pointing toward the emergency room (ER) at North Estonia Medical Center (PERH). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Experts say the current government cannot postpone solving the Health Insurance Fund's financial troubles for future administrations. Delaying decisions may lead to a situation where people will have to pay more out of pocket for medical care.

Estonia has a solidarity‑based healthcare system, meaning wage earners cover the treatment costs of children and the elderly. In a rapidly aging society, social tax revenue is no longer sufficient to fund healthcare, and the Health Insurance Fund has been running a deficit of nearly €100 million for several years.

Last week, Minister of Social Affairs Karmen Joller said this government will not change healthcare financing. The fund's reserves should last until 2029, and only then will it be time to decide.

"From my perspective, these decisions were unavoidable already today, because the expectation that using reserves will preserve access to care at the current level is actually an illusion," said healthcare analyst Kaija Kasekamp.

According to her, Estonia must now decide whether to continue with solidarity‑based health insurance or whether people will have to start paying more themselves.

"International experience and research show that systems based on solidarity and equal access have better health outcomes and, in fact, lower total healthcare costs," Kasekamp said.

President Alar Karise kohtumine haiglajuhtidega Autor/allikas: Siim Lõvi /ERR

Priit Perens, head of Tartu University Hospital, said hospitals will manage for the next couple of years, but problems are expected later.

"The issue is that healthcare services are becoming more expensive. Patients' and the entire population's expectations for service quality are rising. Both lead to additional cost growth," Perens said.

He added that while more efficient solutions can always be found, savings alone are not enough to fill the €100 million gap in the Health Insurance Fund's budget. Finding additional funding is, in his view, a matter of societal agreement — and if society does not consider it necessary, access to medical care may increasingly depend on a patient's ability to pay.

"The upper end of healthcare services requires such large investments that if only three people in Estonia can afford a specific service and others cannot, they will likely go abroad to buy that service. We simply cannot — and neither can the private sector — make such investments," Perens said.

Triinu-Mari Ots Autor/allikas: PIret Kooli/ERR

Family doctor Triinu‑Mari Ots said it is the responsibility of the state and healthcare organizers to explain to people what kind of care can realistically be provided. Currently, this burden has been shifted onto family doctors.

"Unfortunately, at the primary‑care level, a lot of time is spent in one‑on‑one conversations with patients explaining what we are currently unable to provide, because it is not needs‑based nor affordable for the state," Ots said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Johanna Alvin, Argo Ideon

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12.08

55 signatures and counting for Ülle Madise's presidential bid; parties meet with Land, Madise Updated

12.08

Fatboy Slim will perform in Estonia for the first time in November

12.08

New houses must be more accessible for people with special needs

12.08

Bill proposes banning people convicted of serious crimes from changing their name

12.08

Expert: Presidential election looks set to head to electoral college

12.08

Andrus Kaarelson: If we do not act fast investments will go to Latvia

12.08

Tartu University Hospital cutting back departments seeing fewer patients

12.08

Experts warn Estonia must act soon to fix health fund deficit or face higher patient costs

12.08

Satirical column. What does Estonia's political elite think about today's solar eclipse?

12.08

Tallinn's trolleybus service to reach Lasnamäe in 3 years

be prepared!

Most Read articles

27.07

Estonia to see partial solar eclipse on August 12

11.08

The Perseid meteor shower reaches its peak this week

10.08

Estonian rally driver hit with ban after Finland police booking

11.08

People from 224 different ethnic nationalities living in Estonia

10.08

Nissan Skyline GT-R hits 416 kph for a new Estonian record at the One Mile Challenge

11.08

62-year-old traffic controller hit and killed by car at Tallinn pedestrian crosswalk

11.08

Kuressaare Airport closure raises tourism concerns during August peak

12.08

Post-WW2 baby boom did not happen in Estonia due to repressions

11.08

Estonians' donations to Ukraine have dried up

11.08

Robot mower sales surge in wake of wider selection and lower prices

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo