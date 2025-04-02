Cancer mortality rates in Estonia 'significantly higher' than EU average

Cancer mortality in Estonia is 13 percent higher than the European Union average, while among men, mortality exceeds the EU average by nearly a third, according to a recent OECD cancer report.

Kaire Innos, research director at the National Institute for Health Development (TAI), told "Aktuaalne kaamera": "Men have more lifestyle-related cancers, cancers caused by smoking, cancers caused by alcohol consumption. And of course, the number of cancers linked to excess body weight is also increasing."

Most men tend to seek medical attention later than women, but for some, it may be too late.

"Men tend to live shorter lives after a cancer diagnosis compared with women. This may be due to tumors being detected later. Plus, perhaps men don't follow treatment guidelines as well as women," Innos added.

Colorectal cancer ranks second in prevalence among both men and women but could be prevented with timely detection. However, men are more reluctant than women to undergo screening. Risk factors include being overweight, a sedentary lifestyle, and a diet low in fiber.

Also, more younger people are being diagnosed with colorectal cancer each year.

Indrek Seire, chief surgeon at the Tallinn-based North Estonia Medical Centre (PERH), said: "In general, our cancer mortality rate is higher than the European average. For example, in colorectal cancer, female mortality is nearly 37 percent higher. Even so, we've had a screening program for nine years now. The good news is that this year, people are invited to screening starting at age 58 instead of 60."

The participation rate in screenings has improved, though it's still lacking. The age range for screening should also be broader, he added.

Large disparities between nations in breast cancer mortality

"Colorectal cancer shouldn't be a cancer you die of. About 70 percent of people should take part in colorectal cancer screenings. If we catch it early, we can cure these people with over a 90 percent probability," Seire added.

For women, the most common cancer is breast cancer; for men, it's prostate cancer. Its detection could also be improved with screenings.

"In this case, there won't be a standard screening like with colorectal cancer where everyone is tested the same way. Instead, it must be based on the risk of developing the disease," said Innos.

A similar risk-based screening is planned for the early detection of lung cancer.

The OECD report also highlights a high cancer mortality rate in Estonia for children, though Kadri Saks, pediatric oncologist at Tallinn Children's Hospital (Tallinna lastehaigla), calls this a statistical anomaly.

She said: "This results from our small population and the low number of patients. The main reason is these are rare cases, so we inevitably lose some. Currently, 83 percent of our pediatric patients with malignant diseases recover."

However, Made Bambus, health services adviser at the Ministry of Social Affairs, said: "Childhood cancer needs better recognition. Children with symptoms should see a specialist quickly."

More broadly, the ministry said it hopes to reduce cancer incidence rates through more communication.

Bambus said: "We are used to thinking of smoking as a major cancer risk factor, but perhaps we haven't communicated the link between alcohol and cancer as clearly. Low participation rates in state-provided cancer screenings is still an issue in Estonia."

The OECD cancer profiles synthesis report is here.

