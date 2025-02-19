X!

Prosecutor's office launches probe into possible PERH medical negligence

Sign pointing toward the emergency room (ER) at North Estonia Medical Center (PERH).
Sign pointing toward the emergency room (ER) at North Estonia Medical Center (PERH). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
The Northern District Prosecutor's Office has launched a criminal probe into possible medical errors at the North Estonian Medical Center (PERH), a hospital in Tallinn, following an exposé by ETV show "Pealtnägija," which revealed severe complications and deaths linked to prostate cancer radiation therapy.

PERH has stated that no medical errors were made in connection with these cases, which came in the period between 2016 and 2018.

Postimees wrote that the prosecutor's office investigation was prompted by revelations aired on February 5 in the ETV program, which detailed cases of men who had suffered severe complications following prostate cancer radiation therapy.

Following the revelations, authorities decided to investigate whether these deaths were caused by medical malpractice.

According to Postimees, the case falls under the legal provision on negligent homicide, while a criminal investigation has been launched in connection with five deaths that may have resulted from medical oversight.

However, the authorities will not be pursuing proceedings related to the deaths of 10 other patients, as any potential crimes there have already reached the statute of limitations, i.e., are too distant in the past.

PERH, for its part, maintains that no medical errors occurred.

The hospital commented in early February that the program presented an analysis conducted seven years ago, which aimed to understand why 27 out of 877 prostate cancer patients who underwent radiation therapy had gone on to develop severe side effects.

Editor: Mait Ots, Andrew Whyte

