Estonia to require training from nail and eyelash technicians

Currently, beauty services can be provided without specialized training, but starting this fall, a new regulation will require eyelash and eyebrow technicians, as well as body piercing and permanent makeup providers, to meet stricter requirements.

The current regulation governing beauty services dates back to the year 2000, and according to the Ministry of Social Affairs, its requirements are no longer sufficient. Over the years, the range of beauty salon services has expanded to include eyelash extensions, eyebrow lamination, manicure and pedicure services using gel polishes, permanent makeup technologies and various skin care procedures. Additionally, some service providers offer beauty treatments without having received formal training in the field.

The explanatory memorandum of the regulation highlights that 25 years ago, there were no specific requirements for certain techniques and devices that are now commonly used. At the same time, the materials used in beauty salons have become significantly more complex and often contain strong chemical agents.

The newly drafted regulation introduces, for the first time, formal training requirements for eyelash and eyebrow technicians, as well as for individuals providing body piercing services.

This requirement will have little impact on beauty professionals who have completed vocational training, as their education will already meet the new standards. However, the Ministry of Social Affairs estimates that approximately three-quarters of all beauty service providers without vocational qualifications will likely need additional training to comply with the new regulations.

Beauty service providers will also be required to undergo training in the operation of more technically advanced equipment used in their work. This requirement primarily affects cosmetologists who use specialized apparatus in their treatments.

For nail technicians, the primary health risks include skin disorders and allergies that can result from exposure to gels, adhesives and solvents. There is also a risk of fungal or bacterial infections. The regulation stipulates that training for nail technicians must cover knowledge of skin and nail structure, nail growth cycles, as well as the symptoms of skin and nail diseases, allergies, inflammations and other medical conditions.

Additionally, nail technician training must include proper disinfection of tools, knowledge of antiseptic procedures and the correct use of masks and gloves. Professionals must also be familiar with the potential health hazards associated with certain chemicals.

Eyelash technicians expected to recognize ocular conditions

For eyelash technicians, the regulation specifies that the requirements apply to all procedures involving chemical substances used to alter the appearance of eyelashes, as well as natural eyelash care treatments. In the future, eyelash technicians must have knowledge of the anatomy and physiology of the eye and eyelashes, the structure and cross-section of eyelash hairs and the growth cycles and phases of eyelashes.

Additionally, eyelash technicians are expected to understand the structure and function of the eyes and skin. The regulation provides an example, noting that improper curling techniques or excessively heavy eyelash extensions can cause permanent damage to the eyelash root. Eyelash technicians must also be familiar with eye diseases and skin allergies and be able to recognize inflammation to avoid performing procedures that could worsen a client's health. Similar requirements will also apply to eyebrow technicians.

Furthermore, the regulation stipulates that beauty service providers without a license from the Health Board may not offer treatments for diseases or procedures aimed at correcting aesthetic imperfections. This includes treatments such as wrinkle or pigmentation correction, filler injections, microneedling (if the needle penetrates beyond a certain depth), chemical peels, laser treatments and similar procedures.

The explanatory memorandum of the regulation clarifies that non-surgical aesthetic medical procedures require in-depth medical knowledge of skin structure, the anatomy of the face and neck and human physiology. Therefore, such procedures are classified as healthcare services.

A beauty service provider is not permitted to administer medications, such as anesthetics, or use devices designed specifically for healthcare services. In other words, beauty professionals must limit their services to areas that do not require medical expertise.

Regarding body piercing, the draft regulation notes that improper execution of the procedure can lead to risks such as nerve damage, vascular injury or excessive bleeding. Inadequate aftercare can result in infections or inflammation. The current regulation does not include specific requirements for body piercing.

However, the new regulation establishes mandatory training requirements for piercers. This training must cover the anatomical specifics of the area being pierced, skin structure and function and the fundamentals of wound care. Additionally, piercers must learn proper cleaning and disinfection of piercing tools, as improper sterilization can lead to the transmission of diseases such as HIV and hepatitis B and C.

The training will also include recognizing the symptoms of skin diseases, allergies and skin inflammation so that service providers can assess whether a piercing procedure is safe for a particular individual.

Tougher tanning salon requirements also in the pipeline

The new requirements also apply to permanent makeup, which is a procedure similar to tattooing. The draft regulation highlights that permanent makeup is not solely used to enhance facial features; it is also used for reconstructive purposes, such as recreating a nipple after breast surgery, simulating hair on a balding scalp or creating beards and birthmarks. The regulation stipulates that professionals performing these procedures must undergo similar training to that required for tattoo artists.

The draft also includes specific guidelines on the pigments used in tattooing and permanent makeup. These pigments must comply with European Union regulations, meaning they must not be carcinogenic or allergenic, among other restrictions.

Additionally, the requirements for tanning services and tanning devices are being updated. The World Health Organization (WHO) has classified tanning beds as a Group 1 carcinogen, confirming their link to cancer. The new regulations introduce additional measures aimed at reducing the dose of UV radiation received from tanning beds and, consequently, the associated risk of skin cancer.

Requirements regarding salon spaces will be eased. The current regulation specifies exact square meter requirements for service rooms, but the new regulation states that spaces must primarily ensure client privacy and safety. For example, a nail technician's workspace must include a work table and a specialized chair and it must have proper ventilation to prevent health risks from chemical fumes. However, rather than focusing on the size of the room, the new rules will prioritize safety standards for each specific service.

These changes will also increase the workload of the Health Board, which will be responsible for overseeing body piercing services in addition to its current supervisory duties. The scope of monitoring for all beauty services will expand as the board will also need to verify the training qualifications of beauty service providers.

Due to the expanded oversight responsibilities, the Health Board's workload will increase and the explanatory memorandum suggests that the agency may require additional staff and improvements to its information systems.

The new Public Health Act will take effect on September 1 and the regulation concerning beauty services is expected to come into force simultaneously.

