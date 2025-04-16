New requirements: Schools need to provide a longer lunch break and keep grass short

A draft regulation by the Ministry of Education and Research stipulates that school lunch breaks will be extended, municipalities must arrange transport for children in certain cases, schoolyard grass must be mowed and doors not close in a way that could trap children's fingers.

Starting September 1, schools will face a range of changes. If the regulation currently under review is adopted, new requirements concerning the learning environment, reducing health risks and the organization of teaching and education will come into effect.

In addition to moving the start of the school day to 9 a.m., the draft also stipulates that the walking distance to school for a basic school student must not exceed three kilometers. Unlike the current regulations, the draft also outlines what happens if a student's home is farther than three kilometers from school. In such cases, the local government is required to arrange transportation to and from school if the public transport schedule is unsuitable.

Municipalities must also arrange transport if the student's school route runs alongside a high-traffic road where the speed limit exceeds 50 kilometers per hour and there is neither a pedestrian path nor a dedicated sidewalk.

"In such cases, the obligation to provide transportation is not determined by whether the student lives less than three kilometers from school. Parents must inform the local government if the child's school route meets the described conditions," the draft states.

The changes also affect lunch breaks. Under the current rules, lunch breaks must last at least 15 minutes. However, to ensure that all students can eat without rushing, the main meal break will be extended to at least 20 minutes. The regulation specifies that this time must be reserved for eating itself, not for walking to the cafeteria or for food being served.

There are also changes to the scheduling of school meals and snacks. The interval between meals must now be no less than three hours and no more than four hours — a minimum gap that was not previously defined. Additionally, physical education classes may not immediately follow a lunch break, as digestion is incompatible with physical exertion.

Windows must not open and doors must close softly

The regulation draft specifically states that each school must have a designated outdoor area that is clean and well-maintained — for example, grass must be mowed to a reasonable height to prevent children from tripping or falling while running and to help reduce the spread of ticks. Additionally, there must be a secure space for storing bicycles and other mobility devices.

Inside the school, wall and surface finishes must be non-glossy and durable. Windows must not be openable by children, and starting from the second floor, they must be fitted with childproof locks or chains that prevent them from opening more than 10 centimeters. Door mechanisms must not close forcefully or in any other way that could cause a child's fingers to get caught. Revolving and swinging doors are not permitted in schools.

The draft also requires handrails on both sides of staircases. If a staircase is too narrow for handrails on both sides, the school's risk assessment must indicate that the stairs can only be used in one direction at a time. The first and last steps of each staircase must also be clearly marked.

ERR asked the Ministry of Education and Research whether these detailed requirements stem from specific incidents or identified safety concerns.

Ministry spokesperson Elo Eesmäe told ERR that the ministry has worked with the Ministry of Social Affairs in drafting the physical environment requirements for schools. She emphasized that it is essential for the regulation to address safety conditions that the public health law taking effect this fall does not currently regulate, but which are important enough to ensure safety.

"Children spend most of their day at school and a safe environment must be guaranteed for them at all times," Eesmäe added.

Each classroom must provide at least two square meters of space per basic school student using it at one time. Classrooms may be located in the basement, but in that case, students may not spend the entire day there and lessons must not involve activities that strain the eyes. This means that a gym or music room may be located in the basement, but the latter only if reading sheet music is not required.

The temperature in classrooms must be at least 19 degrees Celsius and at least 18 degrees in gymnasiums. If the temperature exceeds 28 degrees, classes may not be held.

Students must get enough exercise

The draft regulation also states that schools must provide opportunities for physical activity not only during physical education classes but as part of students' daily routines. The school day schedule must include at least one 20-minute period during which students can move around. This can be achieved through outdoor recess or outdoor learning sessions.

The rationale given in the draft is that physical activity stimulates brain function and improves academic performance. Additionally, exposure to daylight helps rest the eyes, which in turn helps prevent nearsightedness.

The regulation outlines specific symptoms that would warrant sending a child home from school. These include fever, persistent cough, severe runny nose, sore throat, red and irritated eyes, lethargy or changes in appetite. If any of these symptoms are present, the teacher is responsible for deciding whether to send the child home, notify the parents or call emergency services.

The draft also emphasizes the school's responsibility to establish and maintain a bullying-free environment.

As for homework, the draft states that deadlines must not be set for Mondays, the day after school breaks or the day after public holidays — unless a different arrangement has been agreed upon with the students. In general, completing homework should not take more than 60 minutes per school day.

Under the current rules, first-grade students may not be assigned homework, although in practice many schools still do so. The explanatory text accompanying the draft does not make it clear whether this ban will remain in effect under the new regulation.

The draft notes that in the lower grades, where one homeroom teacher (class teacher) typically teaches nearly all subjects, it is easier to manage homework deadlines. Later, when students are taught by different subject teachers, each of those teachers must take into account how many other assignments have already been given when deciding to assign homework.

Elo Eesmäe noted that the ministry is open to feedback from its partners if any requirements are unclear to key stakeholders.

"That's precisely the purpose of sending the draft out for consultation. All received proposals will be discussed and, if possible, taken into account," she added.

Limiting use of smart devices up to schools

The regulation also includes a provision inspired by the COVID-19 pandemic: schools must organize their daily schedule and teaching arrangements in a way that allows instruction to be conducted in a digital environment if necessary. This means that in the event of an infectious disease outbreak, hazardous weather conditions or other similar situations, schools must be prepared to transition to online learning.

Decisions regarding the use of personal smart devices are left to the schools. Each school must regulate device usage in cooperation with its board of trustees and governing authority, as well as include those agreements in the school's internal rules.

"When regulating children's and young people's use of smart devices, it's important to distinguish between various concerns, related objectives and appropriate solutions," the regulation states. "Issues such as social media addiction, physical health risks, mental fatigue, difficulty concentrating or the harmful influence of social media content — such as content encouraging self-harm or extremism — are distinct and may require different approaches."

According to the regulation, solutions — and the balance between freedom and responsibility — must also be tailored to specific age groups. It is equally important that children and youth do not feel excluded as a result of imposed restrictions.

If a school is located in a historically valuable or protected building put into use before 1940, the regulation's requirements may be applied only to the extent that they do not conflict with heritage protection laws or endanger children's health.

The Ministry of Education and Research does not currently have data on how many schools in Estonia fail to meet the requirements laid out in the draft regulation. As of September 1, all requirements that are directly linked to student or staff health and safety must be fulfilled.

"The regulation does specify transition periods for certain conditions, which are outlined either in the regulation itself or in the explanatory memorandum," said ministry spokesperson Elo Eesmäe.

At the same time, the ministry emphasized that the draft has only just been sent out for partner consultation and no further steps will be taken until feedback has been reviewed.

The Public Health Act passed by the Riigikogu last December is set to take effect on September 1 of this year, and along with it, changes to the Basic Schools and Upper Secondary Schools Act.

The regulation, which establishes the requirements for the learning and development environment in general education schools with in-person instruction, is also planned to come into force on September 1.

