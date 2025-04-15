Tallinn lays down usage rules for light vehicles and electric mopeds

At its Thursday session, the Tallinn city government approved new rules for the use of rentable light vehicles, mini-mopeds and bicycles in urban space. The regulations cover vehicle labeling, parking and speed limits.

Under the new regulation, businesses must ensure that all rentable light vehicles and bicycles meet the established requirements. Each vehicle must display the company's business name and contact phone number so that users and authorities can get in touch quickly if needed.

Rentable light vehicles must be equipped with technical solutions that allow the implementation of speed and parking restrictions. Companies are also responsible for ensuring that the use and parking of their vehicles comply with both the national Traffic Act and Tallinn city regulations.

In the city center, parking is only permitted in designated areas specified by the Tallinn Transport Department. Parking is prohibited near public transport stops, on narrow sidewalks, on bridges, in tunnels and at intersections, to ensure the safety of pedestrians and other road users. If a vehicle is parked incorrectly, the company must relocate it within three hours if notified between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m.

In certain parts of the city center, a maximum speed limit of 20 kilometers per hour will be enforced to ensure safety in high-traffic areas. In the Old Town and near schools and kindergartens, the maximum allowed speed will be between 10 and 15 kilometers per hour, with restrictions near educational institutions applying on weekdays between 7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.

On weekend nights, from Friday to Saturday between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m., the maximum allowed speed is 17 kilometers per hour.

General rules concerning parking and speed restrictions will come into force 14 days after the regulation is published in the State Gazette, expected in early May. More detailed provisions will take effect 30 days after publication.

Compliance with the new requirements will be monitored by the Tallinn Municipal Police Department.

Tallinn Mayor Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE) said the adoption of the regulation establishes clear rules and ends the previous uncertainty around the city's expectations and service providers' responsibilities.

"Our goal is to ensure the safety of pedestrians, especially children and the elderly, which is why companies must accept lower speed limits and parking restrictions," said Ossinovski. "While the city cannot directly enforce sidewalk riding or other legal requirements, this regulation obliges rental companies to implement their own measures to ensure that their services are safe and legal. The rules are now clear and we can continue working toward an urban environment that considers all road users, where residents feel safe and light vehicles are a safe part of the cityscape."

On Thursday, before the regulation was approved, Tallinn Deputy Mayor for Transport Kristjan Järvan (Isamaa) noted that during the discussion process, market participants expressed concern over the pace of implementation. "Market players have requested a 60-90 day transition period. The city government believes the requirements can, in fact, be implemented more ambitiously," he said.

After the regulation was passed, Järvan voiced concern about the suspension of a legislative amendment that would grant local governments the authority to regulate the number of rentable light vehicles.

"What's worrying is that the Ministry of Climate has halted preparations for a legislative amendment that would allow local governments to limit the number of rentable light vehicles. This is crucial for Tallinn, as oversupply and the resulting disorganized parking have been the main issues," Järvan said.

--

