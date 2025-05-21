X!

Upgraded electric vehicle charging area opens at Tallinn Airport

The newly upgraded electric vehicle chargers at Tallinn Airport.
The newly upgraded electric vehicle chargers at Tallinn Airport. Source: Jarek Jõepera
The upgrade to the electric vehicle (EV) charging area at Tallinn Airport's multi-story car park has been completed. Modern EV chargers have now been installed in existing parking spaces. The spaces are in a clearly marked zone, where parking is only permitted for electric vehicles actively connected to a charger.

In the first phase of the redevelopment, 32 modern chargers were installed.

"Our aim is to offer a service that gives our customers peace of mind – they can leave their car at the airport and return to a fully charged vehicle. Depending on the popularity of the charging area, we are prepared to increase the number of chargers in the future," explained Tallinn Airport management board member Eero Pärgmäe.

"Our goal is to make every day charging a natural part of the user journey – whether at home, on the road, or at the destination," said, Kristjan Suurorg, head of e-mobility at Alexela, which has worked with the airport to complete the upgrade.

The charging area features semi-fast alternating current (AC) chargers with a capacity of up to 22 kW – ideal for passengers who leave their vehicle for longer periods. For added convenience, the chargers are equipped with integrated Type 2 cables, suitable for both plug-in hybrids and fully electric vehicles.

Tallinn Airport's multi-story car park has more than 1,200 parking spaces. According to a press release, the airport is committed to continue adapting those spaces to support more electric vehicles as it moves toward carbon neutrality.

