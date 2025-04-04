New car sales stay deep in the red in Estonia

In March, 966 new passenger cars were sold in Estonia — 43 percent fewer than during the same period in 2024. However, compared with January and February, there was a noticeable increase.

In March, hybrid vehicles accounted for nearly two-thirds of all new car sales, making up 64.8 percent of the total, according to the Estonian Association of Car Dealers and Service Companies (AMTEL).

A total of 82 electric cars were sold, representing an 8.5 percent market share for the month.

Among car brands, Toyota was the most popular in March, with 255 vehicles delivered to customers. It was followed by Škoda with 146 and Dacia with 67 units sold.

The top spots in the model rankings were taken by two Toyota models: the Yaris Cross with 79 units sold and the RAV4 with 54. The Škoda Octavia came in third with 53 units.

A total of 270 new commercial vehicles were purchased in March, which is 43.8 percent fewer than in March 2024. Over the first three months of this year, 683 new commercial vehicles have been sold — 47.1 percent fewer than during the same period last year. The top three brands for commercial vehicles were Peugeot, Toyota and Renault, while Scania led in truck sales.

