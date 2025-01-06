X!

Sale of new cars doubles in Estonia in December in anticipation of car tax

News
New cars.
New cars. Source: Didgeman/PIXABAY
News

A total of 25,386 new passenger cars were sold in Estonia last year, marking an 11 percent increase compared to the previous year. In December alone, 3,573 new cars were sold, which is a 97 percent rise compared to the same month the year before.

The sale of used cars also grew significantly in the final months of the year. In December, a total of 32,042 ownership changes were registered, which, according to the Estonian Car Dealers and Services Association (AMTEL), is approximately 2.5 times higher than usual.

In the first half of the year, new car sales lagged well behind the levels of 2023. However, 2023 outpaced the previous year's sales starting in July.

Half of all new passenger cars sold last year were hybrids. Gasoline-powered cars accounted for a quarter of sales. Electric vehicles made up 5.2 percent of all new cars sold last year and 2.5 percent of those sold in December.

In December, Toyota topped the list of most-sold passenger cars, with 752 units delivered. Škoda followed with 673 vehicles sold, while Volkswagen came third with 517 units.

The top three models were the Toyota Corolla with 237 units sold, the Škoda Kodiaq with 233 and the Volkswagen Tiguan with 227.

The sale of commercial vehicles also saw a significant jump in December, with 632 units sold, marking a 136 percent increase compared to the same period the previous year.

Over the course of 2024, a total of 4,905 commercial vehicles were sold in Estonia, which is a 0.4 percent decrease from the previous year. The top three brands for commercial vehicles in December were Toyota, Ford and Volkswagen.

According to data from the Estonian Transport Administration, new vehicles accounted for 51 percent of all vehicles registered for the first time in Estonia last year.

The average age of newly registered cars in 2023 was 2.75 years, compared to 3.13 years the previous year.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Barbara Oja, Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:56

Tallinn looking to bring summer activities to Linnahall area

18:29

Tallinn Circuit Court upholds Kert Kingo sentence

18:01

Heavy rain postpones Mark Lajal Australian Open qualifier to Tuesday

17:35

Deputy mayor calls on government to build new power plant near Tallinn

17:15

Goalkeeper Karl Jakob Hein injured in struggling Valladolid's Spanish cup clash

16:47

MP fined €300 for firing starting pistol in public

16:46

Sale of new cars doubles in Estonia in December in anticipation of car tax

16:38

Search for EstLink 2 repair ship continues

16:23

Phone fraud surges in Estonia, experts urge caution and critical thinking

15:51

Historian: Kopli's ugly days are over

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

05.01

Ukraine did not use Estonian airspace for Ust-Luga attack

10:53

Tallinn-Vilnius passenger train connection launches on Monday

09:08

Expert: airBaltic faces growing pressure to cut flights outside Riga

04.01

Donald Trump nominates Estonian-born lawyer for US Ambassador role

04.01

Estonian pasta chef opens London restaurant: I cried a lot in the beginning

12:19

Infortar wraps up Tallink Takso activities

07:44

Elering plans to invest €200 million to protect infrastructure from drones

15:51

Historian: Kopli's ugly days are over

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo