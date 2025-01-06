Sale of new cars doubles in Estonia in December in anticipation of car tax

A total of 25,386 new passenger cars were sold in Estonia last year, marking an 11 percent increase compared to the previous year. In December alone, 3,573 new cars were sold, which is a 97 percent rise compared to the same month the year before.

The sale of used cars also grew significantly in the final months of the year. In December, a total of 32,042 ownership changes were registered, which, according to the Estonian Car Dealers and Services Association (AMTEL), is approximately 2.5 times higher than usual.

In the first half of the year, new car sales lagged well behind the levels of 2023. However, 2023 outpaced the previous year's sales starting in July.

Half of all new passenger cars sold last year were hybrids. Gasoline-powered cars accounted for a quarter of sales. Electric vehicles made up 5.2 percent of all new cars sold last year and 2.5 percent of those sold in December.

In December, Toyota topped the list of most-sold passenger cars, with 752 units delivered. Škoda followed with 673 vehicles sold, while Volkswagen came third with 517 units.

The top three models were the Toyota Corolla with 237 units sold, the Škoda Kodiaq with 233 and the Volkswagen Tiguan with 227.

The sale of commercial vehicles also saw a significant jump in December, with 632 units sold, marking a 136 percent increase compared to the same period the previous year.

Over the course of 2024, a total of 4,905 commercial vehicles were sold in Estonia, which is a 0.4 percent decrease from the previous year. The top three brands for commercial vehicles in December were Toyota, Ford and Volkswagen.

According to data from the Estonian Transport Administration, new vehicles accounted for 51 percent of all vehicles registered for the first time in Estonia last year.

The average age of newly registered cars in 2023 was 2.75 years, compared to 3.13 years the previous year.

