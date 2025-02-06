X!

Estonia's largest electric car charging station opens in Tallinn

News
An Elektrum electric car charger.
An Elektrum electric car charger. Source: Elektrum
News

Elektrum Drive has opened the largest electric car charging station in Estonia at the T1 Center in Tallinn, allowing 34 cars to be charged simultaneously. Chargers are located on all levels of the T1 parking lot and is free to use on February 6.

The charging station consists of 26 chargers with a power of 22 kW, two 100 kW fast chargers and Elektrum's first two 300 kW ultra-fast chargers in Estonia. The T1 charging station also supports charging with a CHAdeMo plug.

"The T1 Center has nearly 1,000 parking spaces, which gave us enough space to build the largest charging station in Estonia," says Agnes Makk, Chair of Elektrum Eesti's management board. "It is actually the second largest charging station in the Baltics."

According to Mall, the investment will support not only Elektrum's, but the whole country's goal for greener transport.

"The new generation fast chargers installed at the T1 charging station and across Estonia will make charging particularly fast and convenient, and will boost the growth of the electric car user base. This is a significant step towards a greener future," Makk said.

According to Tarmo Hõbe, CEO of the T1 Center, the parking lot is the perfect place to charge electric cars, as it helps visitors save time.

"You don't need to go to a separate station to charge your car – you can do it while going about your weekly activities," Hõbe said.

"A customer who spends 20 minutes shopping is likely to opt for a powerful 300 kW charger, while for someone who comes to receive a service or visit a sports club or our new T1 Venue event center, a more economical standard-speed charger will suffice. In both cases, you can recharge 50 to 80 percent of the battery or an average week's driving range during a single visit."

On February 6, the day the Elektrum Drive T1 charging station opens, charging electric cars is free for everyone, with a 30 percent discount on charging in place until the end of March.

---

Editor: Michael Cole

