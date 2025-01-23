X!

Tallinn plans to roll back free parking for electric vehicles from July 2025

News
EVs.
EVs. Source: Michael Marais/Unsplash
News

In the future, only electric vehicles owned by Tallinn residents will be able to park for free in the capital under new plans proposed by the city government. Deputy Mayor Kristjan Järvan (Isamaa) said electric cars could lose the right to use bus lanes.

The number of zero-carbon-emission vehicles has grown exponentially in recent years while the number of parking spaces on the capital's public streets has remained relatively unchanged.

Over the last decade the number of electric vehicles in Estonia has risen from 1,115 in 2015 to 7,834 on November 1, 2024, data from the Transport Administration shows. The vast majority – 5,443 (69 percent) – were registered in Harju County.

The city government is now looking to update its legislation.

Järvan told ERR that so far, free parking permits for electric cars have been issued to Tallinn residents, legal entities, and even individuals whose registered residence is outside Tallinn.

Tallinn Deputy Mayor Kristjan Järvan (Isamaa). Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

"The change focuses on the fact that in the future, residents who are not taxpayers in Tallinn will not be offered free parking in the city center. Additionally, free parking permits for electric cars will no longer be issued to legal entities in Tallinn's city center, as parking spaces are indeed limited, and our priority is the taxpayers of Tallinn," he said.

Järvan added that Tallinn is following the example of Scandinavian countries and cities, where incentives for electric vehicle owners introduced years ago have been gradually scaled back. These incentives were created at a time when there were five times fewer electric cars.

"I believe that in the future, there will be a political discussion about whether all car owners should be treated equally. Especially considering that electric cars are, on average, one-third heavier and therefore wear down roads more. This raises the question of whether the privileges of electric cars should be fully aligned with those of internal combustion engine vehicles," the deputy mayor said.

Õismäe Autor/allikas: Ken Mürk/ERR

He added that this discussion should not be limited to parking spaces but should also include the right to use bus lanes.

However, the latter requires a legal amendment, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Riigikogu, not the City of Tallinn. Järvan said he has already raised this issue.

"Last summer, I sent a proposal to the minister of infrastructure to end the right of electric cars to use bus lanes. This would speed up public transport. At the time, however, we received a response from the Ministry of Climate that this does not align with climate policy objectives, and they are not planning to make this change at the moment," Järvan said.

Tallinn City Council will discuss the proposal at its session on Thursday. If approved, the change will take effect on July 1, 2025.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Urmet Kook, Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

07:47

French firm submits winning Saare 1 zone offshore wind farm bid

07:11

Officials say app taxi drivers' Estonian language skills are still poor

23.01

Estonian government calls for Maastricht criteria change to help increase defense spending

23.01

Tartu Ski Marathon organizers consider move to Ida-Viru County due to lack of snow

23.01

RKIK: Additional €600 million could be used to buy weapons and ammunition in coming years

23.01

ERJK: Former finance minister's appearance in Škoda ad a prohibited donation

23.01

Henri Drell leads Remix to win over Salt Lake City

23.01

Eliisa Pass: Ministry of Climate tearing down fundamentals of Nature Conservation Act

23.01

Parempoolsed criticize PM's claim that hiking defense spend to 5% of GDP requires loan

23.01

Estonian biathlete comes sixth at European Junior Championships in Germany

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

23.01

Agency: Telia's fast internet campaign violates consumer rights

22.01

Estonian court convicts three right-wing extremists

23.01

Telia: Our fast internet offer was meant to lower prices

23.01

EDF planning to tighten conscripts' Estonian-language skills requirements

22.01

Employers: Indexations need to be frozen in Estonia until growth returns

22.01

Supreme Court rules four subsections of Aliens Act unconstitutional

23.01

Swedbank net profit remains sky high in 2024

23.01

Estonian soldiers prepare for Iraq deployment in Blackhawk helicopter exercise

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo