Competition authority flags concerns over EV charging market practices

The Competition Authority (Konurentsiamet) has warned that Estonia's electric vehicle (EV) charging market faces weak competition, rural access issues, and possible unfair practices, as companies battle for dominance in an evolving and high-risk sector.

At the same time, concerns go beyond mere market competition.

According to Annabell Carina Katalsepp, a legal expert with the authority's administrative procedures division, the study identified questionable market practices and potential competition-harming activities.

Katalsepp said: "We are currently considering further steps based on the analysis results, but specific decisions will be made after discussions with market participants."

While the nature of these activities is not detailed in the report, the Competition Authority has said it remains attentive to possible regulatory issues.

The authority has observed that competition in the EV sector in Estonia remains weak, and charging opportunities in sparsely populated areas are scarce.

The study found that market activity is mainly concentrated in the major population centers and densely populated regions; as a consequence, more outlying rural areas are largely left behind in infrastructure development.

This urban concentration raises concerns that, as the public charging market develops, competition and charging options in rural areas may remain limited.

The authority has cautioned that high investment risks create barriers to market entry, making expansion beyond densely populated areas less attractive for businesses.

In addition to these structural challenges, the agency's analysis also revealed a strong struggle for market position.

Firms are actively competing for the best partnerships and properties, aiming to secure a foothold as demand grows in the future.

This competitive dynamic shapes how infrastructure is distributed across the country.

The authority finds that, as the market for charging infrastructure expands, competition issues may become more pronounced. Barriers to market entry—whether naturally occurring or deliberately created—could further increase, reinforcing the need for careful oversight.

To address these concerns, the analysis has made recommendations aimed at the national government, local government, distribution network operators, property owners and developers, charging station operators, and business, to improve the competitive environment.

Those who receive a recommendation from the authority are required to report back, either outlining the measures taken to implement it or giving reasoning as to why no action has been taken.

Given the strategic importance of electric vehicle infrastructure, the Competition Authority has said it will continue monitoring market developments and assessing the sector's progress over the long term.

--

