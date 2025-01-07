19,000 more vehicles deleted from register than last year in Estonia

According to Joel Jesse, head of the Transport Administration's traffic services department, the number of vehicle registrations in December last year was double that of the previous year, while ownership transfers tripled during the same period. Over the course of the year, nearly 59,000 vehicles were removed from the register, marking an increase of 19,000 compared to the year before last.

"December was an exceptionally active month," Jesse said. Compared to December 2023, the number of vehicle registrations in the last month of the year doubled, while ownership transfers tripled, reaching a total of 39,000.

Jesse noted that in recent months, many vehicles have been temporarily removed from the register, a process the Transport Administration encouraged for vehicles not intended for immediate use.

When a temporarily deregistered vehicle is brought back into use, the annual tax is only payable for the period the vehicle is active, starting from the date it is put back on the road until the end of the year.

"Normally, around 6,000 to 7,000 vehicles are temporarily removed from the register at the end of the year. In November, this figure rose to 10,000, and in December, it reached 31,000," Jesse pointed out.

In 2023, nearly 40,000 vehicles were permanently removed from the traffic register due to reasons such as export, scrapping, relocation or other factors. Last year, that number increased to nearly 59,000.

"People are paying more attention to the vehicles still listed under their name. They've checked their purchase-sale agreements and have started deregistering vehicles they no longer use. There was also a noticeable increase in the number of vehicles taken to recycling centers compared to previous years," Jesse said.

In terms of passenger cars alone, 31,000 were removed from the register in 2023, compared to 46,000 last year, Jesse added.

The Transport Administration does not criticize used car dealers for temporarily removing vehicles from the register. However, the administration does not have specific data on how many vehicles this might involve, as they do not track statistics by individual owners. According to Jesse, the Transport Administration has actively communicated this option to the public.

"If a vehicle is not in use, it makes sense to temporarily deregister it, and car dealers have taken advantage of this option. If you ask whether the number of such cases is in the thousands, the answer is likely yes," he stated.

Jesse also addressed a rumor circulating online that vehicles temporarily deregistered as of the start of the year would be exempt from the annual vehicle tax upon reactivation. He clarified that this is not true, and the tax must be paid from the date the vehicle is put back into use.

Jesse urged people to review their vehicle data and determine if any records need to be updated or vehicles deregistered.

"Vehicles with suspended entries that have been sold or scrapped and are no longer in the owner's possession can be removed from the register for free via the Transport Administration's e-service in 2025. In 2026, this will cost €15 and by 2027, the fee will be subject to a significantly higher state charge," he explained.

As of the beginning of this year, a total of 668,886 passenger cars were registered in Estonia, according to the Transport Administration's data.

