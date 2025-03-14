Large number of luxury, classic vintage and unusual cars registered in 2024

An unusually high number of classic and luxury cars were registered in Estonia last year, ahead of the introduction of the car tax.

More than 50,000 cars were registered for the first time in Estonia in 2024. Among these, in addition to the usual family cars, utility vehicles etc., were classic and vintage cars, some of them over a hundred years old, not to mention luxury vehicles priced far beyond the price range of the average car buyer.

According to automotive journalist Tõnu Korrol, 2024 was a boom year for hobby motoring regardless of what was happening in the economy.

A review by the Transport Administration (Transpordiamet) reveals there were 184,246 changes of ownership of used vehicles in Estonia last year.

Among these, slightly over 50,000 were first-time registers, and nearly 26,000 were brand new vehicles.

The most commonly registered new model was the Škoda Octavia, with nearly 1,710 were recorded, or 2,100 if used models are included.

The second most registered model was also a Škoda, the Kodiaq, with 1,679 registrations, while the third most popular was the Toyota Corolla, with 1,445 registrations.

"One reason for Toyota's success is believed to be its 30-year-long dominance in Estonia's new car market—neighbors and acquaintances own them and recommend them, so their presence continues to grow. The same applies to Škoda and Volkswagen.

British-made Lotus Esprit Sport 300. Source: Kieran White/ CC-BY-2.0/ Creative Commons

As for vehicles less commonly seen on Estonia's roads, among those registered last year were no fewer than 17 Rolls-Royces, three of which were new — a Spectre, a Ghost Black Badge, and a Cullinan Black Badge: Price range around US$410,350-$475,350 when new.

Several older and classic models, including a 1974 Corniche IV convertible, a 1959 Silver Cloud 1, and multiple Silver Shadows from the 1960s and 1970s, were registered here.

Korrol told ERR that last year saw a clear increase in the registration of unique cars.

"Luxury, powerful, fast, and vintage cars which are not daily runarounds were getting bought. This was clearly influenced by the car tax, which took effect in 2024, prompting buyers to secure their vehicles before the taxes were actually imposed, particularly the registration tax; the annual tax must be paid come what may," Korrol explained.

Among the newly registered cars were also five high-performance McLarens, including one new McLaren GT, and 30 Maseratis, nine of which were new.

Additionally, 66 Lamborghinis were added to the register, with 30 of these being Uruses, 25 Huracáns, and one Gallardo.

Five Lotus models were also registered.

1966 Moskvich 408. Source: DL24, CC0, Wikimedia Commons

Korrol noted that the sales of brands like Porsche, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Aston Martin, and even American cars like the Corvette all saw a significant increase last year.

Estonia's roads have also seen the addition of 28 Aston Martins, nine of which were Aston Martin DBX707 SUVs.

As many as 83 Bentleys were registered, with the Continental GT being the most common model.

Of U.S. models, nine Buicks and 59 Cadillacs were recorded, with the Escalade being the most popular.

Additionally, seven AMG Hummers and 21 Pontiacs were added, eight of them Firebirds.

There were also 42 Chevrolet Corvettes, including two Coupes and two Stingrays.

The list of newly registered cars also includes a 1971 Mercury Comet, a 1973 Mercury Marquis, and a 1963 Vauxhall Victor.

Seven Plymouths were also newly registered, including three Prowlers, and one each of the Barracuda, Road Runner, Special de Luxe, and Sport Fury models. Estonia also saw the arrival of a 1929 Franklin Airman and a 1938 Hansa 1100 coupe.

Of British makes, a 1966 Triumph Spitfire convertible and a 1970 Triumph Herald 1200 convertible were entered into the registry, while a 2004 London Taxis International TX Series (ie. the famous London black cab) vehicle, registered last year, can potentially be seen on the roads.

Ferrari 296 GTB. Source: Max Baillie, CC BY-SA 4.0/Creative Commons

The number of Jaguars grew too, by 170, up from 128 the previous year.

At the other end of the scale, 13 MZMA models, also known as Moskvich cars, dating to the Soviet era, were registered, the oldest from 1948 and the newest from 1968.

In 2023, only four Moskvich cars had been registered.

Porsche sales surged: Among the newly registered cars, 716 different Porsche models were recorded, of which 350 were new.

In comparison, 547 Porsches were registered in 2023.

While many Porsches on the road are new or relatively new models, one of those registered last year was a classic 1961 356B 1600 Super Coupe.

"All of these are clearly not essential vehicles for people, but rather hobby cars. And I'm not just talking about the new ones, but also used cars – all the aforementioned luxury and sports car brands saw significant growth in registration in the second half of last year, which is clearly reflected in the statistics," Korrol said.

Korrol added that last autumn saw sales surge as the impending registration tax concentrated minds.

"In a way, it was a form of pre-sale," he said.

"The data for January and February of this year is already available, and while hobby cars might generally be purchased less during the winter months, it's evident that although a few unique cars have been registered this year, overall, both regular and hobby car sales in 2025 have slowed down. There was a clear cut-off point, when the year changed, and the law was amended," the automotive expert explained.

According to Transport Administration data, 48 Ferraris were registered, 15 of which were new.

The most popular model was the 296 GTB, with eight added, five of them brand new.

Among the Ferraris, there was also a classic 1985 Mondial Quattrovalvole.

Among the rarer cars, two 2012 Fisker Karma gasoline hybrids got registered.

Among last year's newly registered cars in Estonia, there was also a Studebaker President Edition Lim dating to 1937, and even a 1913 model Studebaker Presto P8 convertible.

Britiish-made Triumph Herald 1200. Source: AlfvanBeem/CC0 1.0 Universal/Creative Commons

The list of classic and vintage cars also includes a 1933 Packard Eight, a 1965 Rambler American, a 1960 Oldsmobile Super 88, a 1926 Oakland, a 1972 NSU RO 80, a 1958 MG MGA 1500 Roadster convertible, and a 1976 Matra Bagheera S coupe.

According to Korrol, cars over a hundred years old are rarely purchased in Estonia, meaning the buyers and collections are generally well known.

They are naturally not used for everyday driving, though if taken on the roads at all, even once, still must have the tax paid.

"I have personally driven a hundred-year-old car in traffic, and some have even taken a 1913 car onto the highways, though clearly not for daily commuting; for an event, exhibition, or show. However, this requires the car to be registered in Estonia. If someone buys a car for collection in 2025, they will likely consider whether to register it or not. If they don't, taxes won't apply, but they also won't be able to drive it," Korrol said.

Korrol added that, in general, the trend of buying hobby cars has been on the rise for years.

"One of the peak moments came during the Covid pandemic. While society was on lockdown, hobby car prices surged rapidly. Later, they somewhat normalized, but the boom has been ongoing in Estonia and beyond for quite some time. 'Boom' may be a bit too strong of a word for it — it is more short-term than that — but the overall trend for growth has been durable," he observed.

