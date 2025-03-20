Tallinn Stock Exchange dividends largely unchanged on last year

Most companies trading on the Tallinn Stock Exchange (Nasdaq Tallinn AS) have indicated that dividend payments this year will be in the same range as 2024's figure, or slightly lower.

A few companies still have to confirm, but most publicly traded firms have given information on the likely proposal they will make to their general meetings on dividend payments from last year's profits.

TKM Grupp, the owner of Tallinna Kaubamaja and other stores, held its annual general meeting on Monday, where it confirmed a dividend of €0.65 per share, amounting to a total of €26.5 million. This is lower than in previous years — in 2024, the group paid a dividend of €0.72 per share; in the two preceding years, the figure was €0.68 per share.

Coop Pank said it will pay a dividend of €0.07 a share from last year's profits. The company's dividend policy stipulates 25 percent of a financial year's pre-tax profit. By comparison, in 2023 the bank paid a slightly higher dividend of €0.087 per share.

Media company Ekspress Grupp has confirmed a dividend policy to pay out at least 30 percent of the previous year's profit as dividends. Last year, the group paid 6 cents a share, which accounted for 55 percent of the previous year's profit. The Ekspress Grupp board is to make a specific proposal alongside the notification of the general meeting.

Eften Real Estate Fund will pay a dividend of €12.7 million for the past year, which comes to €1.11 per share dividend. For 2023, Eften paid a dividend of one euro; a year earlier, €1.153 per share.

The board of Enefit Green, a subsidiary of Eesti Energia, is to propose a dividend payment when the audited annual report is published, which the company plans to do on April 3.

According to its current dividend policy, the company distributes 50 percent of the previous year's net profit as dividends, depending on its financial condition and the need to maintain its capital structure. For 2023, Enefit Green paid a dividend of €0.105 per share, while the year before, the figure was €0.208 per share.

Electrical equipment manufacturer Harju Elekter's annual general meeting of shareholders will convene on April 24, while the company says its board will make a dividend distribution proposal in the notice of the general meeting. Last year, Harju Elekter paid a dividend of €0.13 per share, while the year before the figure was €0.05 per share.

Holding company Infortar will pay a dividend of €3 per share for the past year, in two installments — one in July and one in December. The dividend consists of three components: One euro per share, the carried-forward dividend from shipping line Tallink Grupp, plus an additional dividend based on last year's financial results. This is the same figure as the previous year's.

Estonian banking group LHV Grupp said it plans to pay dividends of €0.09 per share, totaling €29.2 million. Last year, the company paid a dividend of €0.13 per share, and the year before that, €0.04 per share. The dividends will be paid to shareholders on April 10.

Construction firm Merko Ehitus is to propose to the general meeting of shareholders a dividend of €1.90 per share. Over the two previous years, the company paid one euro per share.

Tallink Grupp's board proposed a dividend payment of €0.06 per share, the same figure as for the year before last.

Water provider Tallinna Vesi said it will announce its dividend proposal, along with the audited results of the past year, on April 25.

