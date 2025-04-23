X!

Outgoing Coop bank CEO: Economy gaining momentum even as bank profits fall

News
A Coop Bank branch.
A Coop Bank branch. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

A fall in loan interest rates has triggered economic growth in Estonia, but overall bank profits are declining, outgoing Coop Pank CEO Margus Rink said.

At the same time, he noted that Estonia's economy is gaining momentum.

Coop Pank reported €7.9 million in net profit for the first quarter of 2025 (Q1 2025), a 24 percent year-on-year increase.

Speaking to "Esimene stuudio," Rink said: "Since autumn, the economic trend has been upward. We can't say it's soaring, but slowly — clear facts show it is gaining momentum. This is mainly due to significantly lower financing costs, i.e., loan interest rates. Euribor was at 4.2–4.3 percent at its peak; now it's around 2.1–2.2. That's a two percentage point drop."

Estonia's loan portfolio stands at about €30 billion, most of which is tied to the Euribor. February's rate drop means €600 million that banks earned during the high-interest period has moved to clients — into the economy, Rink explained.

He also said energy prices are now stable, inflation is lower, and the government's tax policy is set. "This is what entrepreneurs are basing their business plans on today," he said.

Rink noted that while business is optimistic, the Trump tariffs and trade wars cause uncertainty.

"It's understandable that these concerns arise, but just as Estonia's economy was picking up — I hope it doesn't kill that momentum. I've told entrepreneurs that we focus on local business here at Coop Pank. Perhaps we're overestimating the impact of trade wars on Estonia," he said.

Bank profits are currently declining, he added.

Rink said declining profits can be offset by business growth. As the economy grows, new business can help fill the gap from falling interest rates.
He said bank profits will eventually grow again after two to three years, driven by enough business to close the gap.

Rink added that money is unevenly distributed in Estonia and predicted a likely decline in purchasing power this year, as forecast by both the Bank of Estonia (Eesti Pank) and Ministry of Finance, with inflation around 6 percent and tax increases slowing wage growth.

Margus Rink speaking to "Esimene stuudio." Source: ERR

Rink will step down as Coop Bank CEO in May after over eight years in the role. He appreciated the government's initiative to listen to entrepreneurs, but warned that regulatory changes could face resistance from officials.

He said his decision to step down came earlier than expected, but there were no conflicts, and leadership changes are part of the supervisory board's duties.

"Esimene stuudio" host Andres Kuusk noted that competitor LHV's profits fell by 28 percent over the year, and that LHV Bank CEO Madis Toomsalu is also stepping down.

"That did make things a bit easier. I thought, okay, I'm not the only one — the heads of two domestic banks are changing in 2025," Rink responded.

Coop Pank ended the first quarter with strong profits

Coop Pank recently reported €7.9 million in Q1 net profit, up 24 percent from the previous quarter and down 13 percent year-on-year.

The bank said its Q1 2025 profit was supported by business volume growth, strong loan portfolios, and cost control.

The bank stated: "In the first quarter, Coop Pank grew its business volumes twice as fast as the market growth – the number of clients, as well as the deposit and loan portfolios, grew significantly.

By the end of the quarter, Coop Pank held 6.3 percent of Estonia's deposit market and 6.6 percent of the loan market.

During the quarter, Coop Pank's net loan portfolio grew by €44 million (3 percent), reaching €1.81 billion euros. Deposits increased by €29 million (2 percent), totaling €1.91 billion.

Coop Pank also reported a 49 percent cost-to-income ratio and 14.7 percent return on equity in Q1. Its overdue loan portfolio remained stable at 2.1 percent, down from 2.4 percent a year ago.

Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of five universal banks in Estonia, with 213,000 customers. Its strategic shareholder is domestic retail chain Coop Eesti.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Valner Väino, Andrew Whyte

Source: "Esimene stuudio", interviewer Andres Kuusk

Related

News in simple Estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:51

New Estonian National Museum director Laura Kipper to focus on modernization

17:23

Riigikogu rejects opposition's VAT on food reduction proposals

16:56

Curlers Marie Kaldvee and Harri Lill continue to top world rankings

16:27

Environmental inspectors gain access to special equipment to deal with violators

16:02

Tallinn ruling coalition awards city's highest honor to major political donor

15:31

Flora rise to second place in football league, Tammeka manage a win

15:24

EDF Headquarters chief: Russia has gained a lot of courage from US negotiations

15:18

Reader's question: Are soil and a bare backside a substitute for a thermometer?

14:43

New schoolyard norms force experts to speak up in Estonia

14:26

LHV Pank profits fall 28 percent on year to Q1 2025

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

22.04

Estonia testing all 120 emergency sirens nationwide for first time ever

11:03

Estonia's population declines for first time in 9 years

22.04

New project aims to attract non-Estonian speaking women to work

22.04

US agrees to fund €1.2 million street reconstruction work around new embassy

22.04

Tommy Cash on Eurovision: Odds are one thing, the real world another

11:06

Estonian Defense Forces to build new base in Narva

22.04

New faster trains will not service the Tallinn-Tartu link before year's end

12:41

Lux Express puts double-decker buses on Tallinn-Tartu route

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo