Russia leaves 4,000 Russian pensioners in Estonia without their pensions

Since February, Russia has failed to pay out pensions to around 4,000 Russian pensioners living in Estonia, with payments only being made to seven World War II veterans.

Due to unpaid transfers from the Russian Federation, Russian pensioners living in Estonia have not received their pensions since February. Last week, pensions were paid out to only seven WWII veterans. Meanwhile, the total amount of unpaid pensions has grown to approximately €680,000, the Ministry of Social Affairs reported on Saturday.

On April 3, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Russia's acting charge d'affaires over the issue, issuing a diplomatic note and requesting the Russian Embassy explain the reasons for the delay in paying out pensions as well as what steps have been taken to resolve the issue. The Foreign Ministry likewise inquired about the planned timing of the next payment.

The Ministry of Social Affairs noted that Russia still has yet to provide a clear explanation regarding why it has failed to fulfill its obligation to pay out earned pensions to the thousands of Russian pensioners living in Estonia.

However, on Thursday, April 10, €7,000 was transferred to the account of the Social Insurance Board (SKA) — a quarterly pension payment for seven individuals who, according to Russian information, are WWII veterans.

Minister of Social Affairs Karmen Joller (Reform) pointed out that this transfer proves such payments are indeed possible, rendering Russia's earlier claims that sanctions have prevented them from transferring the money completely unjustified.

"It is incomprehensible to Estonia that Russia is not treating its pensioners equally," Joller said in a press release. "Pensions have been paid to veteran here, but the rest have been waiting since February, and Russia is not fulfilling its obligations to its citizens."

According to the Ministry of Social Affairs, Russia pays pensions to approximately 4,000 people in Estonia, the majority of whom are of retirement age. Of these, 262 receive only a Russian pension, while the rest receive both Estonian and Russian pensions.

Most of these pensioners have also worked in Estonia and are entitled to an Estonian pension — averaging €600 a month — which Estonia has paid out to them on time.

Pension amounts received from Russia, meanwhile, range from €14.87 to €2,800.

Estonia still paying out pensions in Russia

The ministry also emphasized that Estonia has fulfilled — and continues to fulfill — its obligations under its social insurance agreement with Russia, paying pensions to around 5,400 people living in Russia who earned them in Estonia.

Under the agreement, Estonia pays out pensions only after the corresponding funds have been received from Russia. These payments are expected to arrive quarterly, no later than 25th of the second month of each quarter. This time, however, the payment has yet to reach Estonia.

SKA has announced that Russian pensioners living in Estonia who are significantly impacted by this delay in pension payments can apply for social assistance from their local government if needed.

A representative of the Foreign Ministry confirmed to a representative of the Russian Embassy in Tallinn that Estonia is not blocking the receipt of payments made to local banks.

Following its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 and the sanctions that followed, Russia has delayed pension payments to Russian pensioners living in Estonia on multiple occasions.

