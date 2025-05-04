Agency: Estonia cannot just pay local Russian pensioners in the country's stead

Russia's pension fund has not transferred this year's payments to Estonia, preventing the disbursement of pensions to Russian pensioners living here. Approximately 4,000 people in Estonia receive pensions from Russia.

In total, around 4,000 people in Estonia receive a pension from Russia, more than 200 of whom rely solely on the Russian pension. The rest also receive a pension from Estonia.

Signe Riisalo, chair of the Riigikogu Social Affairs Committee, said the average pension payment from Russia amounts to €200. The smallest payments are just under €15, while the largest reach €2,800.

"From an individual's perspective, this is, of course, a very serious issue because a regular income — especially at an age when you are no longer earning or working — has suddenly disappeared. For some people, the Russian pension represents a significant amount; for others, it's smaller, so the impact varies. From the state's perspective, we have over 300,000 people of retirement age, and about 4,000 of them receive a pension from Russia in addition to other income," Riisalo said.

Russian military pensioners are in a different situation. Ksenia Repson-Deforge, a spokesperson for the Social Insurance Board, explained that military pensioners receive their pensions via the embassy.

"This isn't just a problem for Estonia. The same situation applies in Latvia, Lithuania and other countries where residents are entitled to a Russian pension," she noted.

The Social Insurance Board has no information on when funds might be transferred from Russia. According to the agreement, payments should arrive quarterly, no later than the 25th day of the second month of each quarter. A representative of the board said the Estonian government cannot begin making the payments itself.

"No, it cannot, because these pensions were earned in another country," Repson-Deforge said.

Those facing hardship can apply for subsistence benefits, Riisalo added.

"Of course, under the Social Welfare Act, local governments have the option to provide additional assistance in times of temporary hardship, either through local benefits or services," Riisalo said.

In Tallinn, nearly 5,000 people receive subsistence benefits, and according to Deputy Mayor Karl Sander Kase (Isamaa), the number has not increased due to Russian pensioners.

"We already raised the subsistence benefit thresholds this spring to provide more assistance. We also increased income-based support. In Tallinn, I would say no one should be left without help or go unnoticed," Kase said.

The Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also delivered a diplomatic note to a representative of the Russian Embassy regarding the unpaid pensions.

