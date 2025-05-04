X!

Agency: Estonia cannot just pay local Russian pensioners in the country's stead

News
Retired people (illustrative).
Retired people (illustrative). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Russia's pension fund has not transferred this year's payments to Estonia, preventing the disbursement of pensions to Russian pensioners living here. Approximately 4,000 people in Estonia receive pensions from Russia.

In total, around 4,000 people in Estonia receive a pension from Russia, more than 200 of whom rely solely on the Russian pension. The rest also receive a pension from Estonia.

Signe Riisalo, chair of the Riigikogu Social Affairs Committee, said the average pension payment from Russia amounts to €200. The smallest payments are just under €15, while the largest reach €2,800.

"From an individual's perspective, this is, of course, a very serious issue because a regular income — especially at an age when you are no longer earning or working — has suddenly disappeared. For some people, the Russian pension represents a significant amount; for others, it's smaller, so the impact varies. From the state's perspective, we have over 300,000 people of retirement age, and about 4,000 of them receive a pension from Russia in addition to other income," Riisalo said.

Russian military pensioners are in a different situation. Ksenia Repson-Deforge, a spokesperson for the Social Insurance Board, explained that military pensioners receive their pensions via the embassy.

"This isn't just a problem for Estonia. The same situation applies in Latvia, Lithuania and other countries where residents are entitled to a Russian pension," she noted.

The Social Insurance Board has no information on when funds might be transferred from Russia. According to the agreement, payments should arrive quarterly, no later than the 25th day of the second month of each quarter. A representative of the board said the Estonian government cannot begin making the payments itself.

"No, it cannot, because these pensions were earned in another country," Repson-Deforge said.

Those facing hardship can apply for subsistence benefits, Riisalo added.

"Of course, under the Social Welfare Act, local governments have the option to provide additional assistance in times of temporary hardship, either through local benefits or services," Riisalo said.

In Tallinn, nearly 5,000 people receive subsistence benefits, and according to Deputy Mayor Karl Sander Kase (Isamaa), the number has not increased due to Russian pensioners.

"We already raised the subsistence benefit thresholds this spring to provide more assistance. We also increased income-based support. In Tallinn, I would say no one should be left without help or go unnoticed," Kase said.

The Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also delivered a diplomatic note to a representative of the Russian Embassy regarding the unpaid pensions.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski, Marko Tooming

Related

News in simple Estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:24

HÕFF winners picked, Jaak Kilmi's 'Vari' crowned best genre picture

15:04

GHB victim: My life was hanging by a thread

11:46

Tõnis Saarts: In search of the ideological middle ground in the XXI century

11:10

Mihhail Kõlvart: Slogans not enough to manufacture security

10:37

Uikala landfill a headache for rescue and environmental authorities

09:37

ERR in Kupiansk: Ukrainian artillerymen fighting off Russian advance

09:24

President appoints new ambassadors to Israel and France

09:20

Health Board recommends boiling water in Ülenurme, Soinaste, Tõrvandi areas

08:59

Solar boom causes difficulties joining the grid on Estonia's major islands

08:49

Agency: Estonia cannot just pay local Russian pensioners in the country's stead

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

30.04

Minister: Chicken will run out in 46 days if borders closed

03.05

Couple with mental health challenges finds peace on small Estonian farm

08:49

Agency: Estonia cannot just pay local Russian pensioners in the country's stead

30.04

Six HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems arrive in Estonia

03.05

Tallinn to relaunch bid to find commercial tenants for Old Town properties

03.05

Work in full swing transforming Patarei fortress-prison into memorial museum

02.05

Estonia rises to second place in World Press Freedom Index rankings

10:37

Uikala landfill a headache for rescue and environmental authorities

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo