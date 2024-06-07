Estonia, Russia still exchanging pension payments

News
Pensioner with an umbrella.
Pensioner with an umbrella. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

In the first quarter of 2024, Estonia sent more than €4 million to Russia to pay pensions. The two countries are still exchanging money under a cooperation agreement.

Four times a year, the Social Insurance Board (SKA) transfers money to the Russian Pension and Social Insurance Fund so that people over the border can receive their Estonian pension.

In the first quarter, the agency paid pensions to 5,000 people in Russia totaling more than €4.1 million.

"On the basis of these lists, Russia distributes money to people. These lists, which we exchange on the basis of a bilateral cooperation agreement, set out the people to whom pension payments are to be made, and the amounts to be paid each quarter. Exactly the same principle applies on this side too," explained Agne Kiviselg, head of the pension area of ​​the Social Insurance Board.

During the same time period, the Russian fund sent over €700,000 to Estonia to be distributed to 5,000 pensioners.

Although SKA is still waiting for the second quarter payment, so far the cooperation agreement signed in 2011 is still working, Kiviselg confirmed.

"We can say that the agreement has been correctly executed by both parties at this point. People have been paid their money on time in both directions. We hope that this will also be the case for the second quarter of this year," she said.

Bank makes exceptions for transfers

The Social Insurance Board makes payments to Russia through SEB Bank. Under normal circumstances, the bank no longer allows payments to the country.

"Several major Russian banks have been cut off from the SWIFT system. International payments cannot be made through these banks. Nor can payments be made through banks under sanctions. Our decision is a risk-based decision. We saw that the risks associated with breaching the sanctions were sufficiently high that we had to suspend the provision of payment services to Russia," Monika Kallas-Anton, an SEB board member, explained.

While some banks still make transfers to Russia, SEB will only do so in the case of national interest or for humanitarian reasons.

"As an exceptional circumstance, for example, we have agreed to support pension payments," Kallas-Anton said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

listen: radio tallinn

EU elections 2024

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:55

Ministry promises draft climate law will be ready in June

14:30

Chancellor of Justice: Surveillance society will gradually take over

13:59

Education ministry not planning ban on smartphones in schools

13:25

Estonia, Russia still exchanging pension payments

12:51

Valga-Valka festival underway, runs to next Wednesday

12:14

Estonian freight rail firm Operail asset sell-off starts Friday

11:45

PÖFF opens new documentary competition

11:10

Tallinn center traffic update: Changes starting June 7

10:42

Defense minister suggests ERR be assigned permanent national defense role

10:26

Fewer tourists accommodated in April than year earlier

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

06.06

Videos: Divers may have found site of sunken 'Kaleva' passenger plane

06.06

Updated language law raises fines, increases employers' responsibility

06.06

Estonia's county bus fare price ceilings to skyrocket

06.06

Experts: ECB decision to lower interest rates will not immediately affect loans

06.06

Tallinn's bus, tram timetables to temporarily change from June 7

06.06

Minister: Closer look revealed hundreds of millions in state budget surplus

06.06

Narva planning to build four-star hotel

06.06

Estonia supports extension of temporary protection for Ukrainian refugees

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo