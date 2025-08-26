X!

Russia transfers pension money to Estonia after 9 month delay

News
Meat counter at Tallinn's Central Market.
Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Russia finally paid out pension funds for thousands of residents living in Estonia for the first time since November 2024, and the Social Insurance Board (SKA) will distribute the money next month.

One of the remaining agreements between Tallinn and Moscow is over the payment of pensions. Money can still be transferred despite sanctions put on Russia after it launched the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The funds are sent to the state each quarter and then distributed by the relevant agency. Approximately 4,000 people are entitled to money from Russia.

However, Russia has not sent the payments to Estonia since November 2024, SKA said. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs handed over a diplomatic note about the subject in April.

On Tuesday, SKA said all the money – slightly over €2.4 million – and lists of those entitled to receive a pension were received on Monday.

Russian pensions will be disbursed according to schedule starting September 9, the agency said.

Since the lists cover the previous three quarters and the data is organized by quarter, the verification process will take longer than usual, SKA noted.

The Russian Embassy in Tallinn. Banners and placards in support of Ukraine have been hung on temporary railings outside since February 2022. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

Nine-month delay

In November 2024, the Russian side halted pension payments to people living in Estonia who had earned their pensions in Russia.

SKA said it has repeatedly followed up with Russia about the delays in pension payments, as these have affected a large number of people.

Around 4,000 people in Estonia receive a Russian pension. Of those, just over 200 receive only a pension from the Russian Federation.

For the majority, their pension consists of both Estonian and Russian components. The Estonian portion has been paid out consistently and on time, SKA said.

Russian pension amounts range from €14.87 to €2,800.

Estonian pensions are far higher than Russian pensions.

Data from the first quarter of 2024 shows SKA paid pensions to 5,000 people in Russia, totaling more than €4.1 million. During the same period, the Russian fund sent over €700,000 to Estonia to be distributed to 5,000 pensioners.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

