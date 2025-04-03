Foreign ministry hands Russia diplomatic note over unpaid pensions

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday (April 3) summoned a representative of the Russian embassy over unpaid pensions to Estonian residents.

The ministry issued a diplomatic note to the Russian chargé d'affaires and requested an explanation and solution.

"In the first quarter of 2025, Russia has not fulfilled its obligations under the pension insurance cooperation agreement and its implementing agreement signed between the Republic of Estonia and the Russian Federation, which entered into force in 2012," a press release says.

Almost 4,000 people who live in Estonia and receive a pension from Russia have not received their pensions, it added.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs representative told the Russian representative that Estonia would not block the transfer of payments to banks.

Pensioners at a park in Lasnamäe. Photo is illustrative. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

The Social Insurance Board (SKA) said approximately 200 pensioners receive only a Russian pension. The majority get money from both Estonia and Russia.

While the Russian Pension Service confirmed it had received Estonia's funds on February 28, it had not paid any money to Estonia by April 3, SKA said.

"Russian pensioners living in Estonia who are strongly affected by the delay in payments can apply for subsistence allowance from the local government if necessary," it added.

There have been several instances of late payments in recent years.

Four times a year, the Social Insurance Board (SKA) transfers money to the Russian Pension and Social Insurance Fund so that people over the border can receive their Estonian pension.

Data from the first quarter of 2024 shows the agency paid pensions to 5,000 people in Russia totaling more than €4.1 million.

During the same period, the Russian fund sent over €700,000 to Estonia to be distributed to 5,000 pensioners.

SKA makes exceptional payments to Russia through SEB Bank. Under normal circumstances, the bank no longer allows payments to the country.

Pension payments do not depend on citizenship but on the number of years spent working in another country.

--

