X!

Foreign ministry hands Russia diplomatic note over unpaid pensions

News
Russian flag at Ivangorod Fortress, across the river from Narva, on the Estonian-Russian border.
Russian flag at Ivangorod Fortress, across the river from Narva, on the Estonian-Russian border. Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR
News

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday (April 3) summoned a representative of the Russian embassy over unpaid pensions to Estonian residents.

The ministry issued a diplomatic note to the Russian chargé d'affaires and requested an explanation and solution.

"In the first quarter of 2025, Russia has not fulfilled its obligations under the pension insurance cooperation agreement and its implementing agreement signed between the Republic of Estonia and the Russian Federation, which entered into force in 2012," a press release says.

Almost 4,000 people who live in Estonia and receive a pension from Russia have not received their pensions, it added.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs representative told the Russian representative that Estonia would not block the transfer of payments to banks.

Pensioners at a park in Lasnamäe. Photo is illustrative. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

The Social Insurance Board (SKA) said approximately 200 pensioners receive only a Russian pension. The majority get money from both Estonia and Russia.

While the Russian Pension Service confirmed it had received Estonia's funds on February 28, it had not paid any money to Estonia by April 3, SKA said.

"Russian pensioners living in Estonia who are strongly affected by the delay in payments can apply for subsistence allowance from the local government if necessary," it added.

There have been several instances of late payments in recent years.

Four times a year, the Social Insurance Board (SKA) transfers money to the Russian Pension and Social Insurance Fund so that people over the border can receive their Estonian pension.

Data from the first quarter of 2024 shows the agency paid pensions to 5,000 people in Russia totaling more than €4.1 million.

During the same period, the Russian fund sent over €700,000 to Estonia to be distributed to 5,000 pensioners.

SKA makes exceptional payments to Russia through SEB Bank. Under normal circumstances, the bank no longer allows payments to the country.

Pension payments do not depend on citizenship but on the number of years spent working in another country.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:46

Education minister: Teachers' salaries must increase next year

19:16

Tallinn Kesklinn elder wants to terminate Harjumägi cafe's lease

18:37

Kosmos in Tallinn drops lease with company behind new cultural center

18:11

Tallinn public trashcan shortage to be resolved in May at the earliest

17:39

Government wants to abolish special planning at the local government level

17:10

Fermi Energia, Samsung sign deal to prepare for nuclear plant in Estonia

17:00

Experts: Estonian economy to be hit indirectly by US tariffs

16:48

Foreign ministry hands Russia diplomatic note over unpaid pensions

16:41

Zoologist: Burning dry grass not justified in Estonia

16:25

Prime minister: No winner in tariffs war

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

01.04

Linguist: Estonian among 5% most spoken languages in the world

02.04

Estonia wins 30-year-long Seaplane Harbor ownership dispute tribunal

02.04

Flights from Tallinn Airport to reach nearly 50 destinations this summer

08:26

Planned Estonian anti-ballistic missile defense may cost over €1 billion

02.04

Frog migration to close traffic on Tallinn's Astangu tänav for 30 nights

08:53

Economist on Trump tariffs: Quite a blow for Estonian businesses

01.04

Estonia pushes for Mardi, Kadripäev traditions to be included on UNESCO list

02.04

Mosquito season kicks off in Estonia

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo