SEB to relocate Baltics headquarters to new harbor area development

Scandinavian-owned bank SEB is in 2028 to relocate its Baltic states headquarters to a new development in the Admiralty Basin (Admiraliteedi bassein) area of central Tallinn's Old City Harbor.

The zone, at Ahtri 3, lies to the north of the Rotermanni Quarter and is currently used as a parking lot. It is being redeveloped by businessman Urmas Sõõrumaa and is dubbed "Talsinki." SEB's headquarters are due to move there in 2028, replacing the current location on Tornimäe.

Sõõrumaa, whose company US Real Estate is developing the residential and business quarter, said: "The Talsinki quarter is an important and previously missing link in the development of 'greater Rotermanni' – it connects the living environment from the Viru circle to the port. With the Talsinki development, we will be making a significant contribution to shaping the entire area," adding that SEB moving their operations there symbolizes the areas role as "a connector between Tallinn and Finland."

SEB board chair Allan Parik said that the bank has been looking for a location for its headquarters for some time, and listed its "location, modernity, and environmental friendliness" as selling points.

Artist's renition of how the Talsinki development will look, when viewed from Rotermanni. Source: US Real Estate

"SEB's current building in the Tornimäe area has been a clear landmark, but we sense that life and business activities are increasingly shifting towards the sea," Parik said.

The Talsinki development is set to contain 50,000 square meters of gross space, comprising three apartment buildings and two commercial buildings, the latter to house various office, retail, and service spaces in addition to SEB, and which US Real Estate is already actively working to fill.

As with the adjacent Rotermanni Quarter, Talsinki will be a car-free area, with subterranean parking for approximately 500 vehicles to be constructed. Work starts this summer with a view, with a view to completion in 2028.

Architectural firms Arhitekt 11 and HGA are carrying out the exterior work; Estonian studios Studio ARGUS and LÄVI are handling the interior design work.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!