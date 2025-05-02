X!

Tallinn coalition says Center result key in October local elections

Center leader Mihhail Kõlvart with one of the party's two MEPs, Jaak Madison.
Center leader Mihhail Kõlvart with one of the party's two MEPs, Jaak Madison. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
The four coalition parties in Tallinn say they would prefer the current arrangement to continue after this fall's local elections, though most have not ruled out working with the Center Party, long dominant in Tallinn.

The current coalition consists of the Reform Party, Eesti 200, the Social Democrats (SDE) and Isamaa, leaving Center and the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) in opposition.

Much depends on how Center, which ruled the capital alone for nearly 20 years until ousted a little over a year ago, performs at the October elections. Active campaigning starts in the summer.

Reform's likely mayoral candidate and head of its Tallinn district, Pärtel-Peeter Pere, said Center may remain in opposition but did not rule out future cooperation.

He said: "In Tallinn, it would definitely be beneficial for the capital, for Estonia's political culture more broadly, and for the Center Party itself to stay in opposition for a while longer to cleanse and reflect. But it's not for me to say who we will form a coalition with; that is for the voters to decide."

Madle Lippus (SDE) also said a major issue will be whether Center leads the capital.

"Whether to continue with honest, effective, and transparent city governance, which we have successfully led in Tallinn over the past year, or to return to the kind of murky, hidden, and corrupt city leadership," she said.

Madle Lippus. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

While SDE has ruled out cooperation with EKRE and the pro-Kremlin KOOS party, it has not closed the door on working with Center in the future.

Isamaa is taking a similar line. Its Tallinn district chair Riina Solman said she prefers the current coalition but noted Center has changed.

"We have also said on Toompea that we will engage in reasonable cooperation. The Center Party has its downsides — undoubtedly, considering their past. But I very much hope that the so-called root of corruption from the Savisaar era will be uprooted," Solman said.

Eesti 200 is the only coalition partner ruling out working with Center in the capital.

Tallinn Deputy Mayor Aleksei Jašin (Eesti 200) said his party "is convinced that the main issue in these local elections in Tallinn is whether the Center Party, convicted of corruption three times, will return to the city government or not."

Center's chair and former Tallinn mayor Mihhail Kõlvart said the party's goal upon returning to office would be to make the city's governance competent.

"The Center Party's goal is competent city governance — competent and humane. Which is currently lacking. In fact, over the past year, people have experienced what it means to have a coalition without the Center Party. There are four parties without vision or knowledge of how to govern the city," Kõlvart said.

Local election day is Sunday, October 19.

--

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Andrew Whyte

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera'

