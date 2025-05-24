X!

Tallinn parties weigh coalition prospects ahead of upcoming local elections

A mic awaiting a Tallinn city government press conference.
A mic awaiting a Tallinn city government press conference. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
A recent ERR-commissioned poll shows the Center Party leading in Tallinn with 34 percent support, followed by the Reform Party, Isamaa and the Social Democrats (SDE) at 14-16 percent each. Ahead of this fall's local elections, party leaders in the Estonian capital emphasize the importance of coalition prospects and strong voter turnout.

"We need to win in a way that, purely mathematically, it would be possible to form a coalition with someone so that at least three parties — the Social Democrats, the Reform Party and Isamaa — don't form a coalition against us," Kõlvart said.

He did not specify which party Center might potentially form a coalition with after this fall's local elections.

Isamaa's Tallinn regional chair Riina Solman said that the Estonian capital's current ruling coalition has remained intact, acknowledging that it's important that no disputes erupt during the elections campaign.

"I really want to hope that we maintain a positive mood through the elections," she said.

"I think anything is possible," said Reform Party secretary general Timo Suslov. "The elections will show how those votes break down, and what's important is whether people turn out to vote and what the voter turnout will be."

Among the larger parties, neither Reform nor Isamaa has yet announced the name of their mayoral candidate in Tallinn.

Isamaa has several options.

"One of them is me," Solman acknowledged. "It certainly cannot be overlooked that it may also be Urmas Reinsalu, or perhaps even Jüri Ratas. We have very capable deputy mayors."

Politicians from other parties have suggested that Reinsalu may be tapped as Isamaa's candidate for mayor of Tallinn. As for Reform, there is talk that their mayoral candidate could be chosen either from among the politicians or ministers at Toompea, or from outside the party altogether.

--

Editor: Marko Tooming, Aili Vahtla

Tallinn parties weigh coalition prospects ahead of upcoming local elections

