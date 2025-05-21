X!

SDE chief won't rule out return to government with Reform Party

Social Democratic Party (SDE) chair Lauri Läänemets at ERR for an appearance on "Otse uudistemajast." May 2025.
Social Democratic Party (SDE) chair Lauri Läänemets at ERR for an appearance on "Otse uudistemajast." May 2025. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Social Democratic Party (SDE) chair Lauri Läänemets said Wednesday on ERR's "Otse uudistemajast" that he wouldn't rule out his party rejoining the Estonian government with the Reform Party before the next Riigikogu elections — provided Reform is willing to change.

Läänemets recalled that while still in the government, the Social Democrats had offered alternatives to Reform and Eesti 200 proposals, and some of those ideas are now being implemented at least in part — even after the SDE was ousted.

One example was their call to avoid energy subsidies for large companies, which ordinary people pay for but don't benefit from. They had also pushed for regional industrial policy, such as building infrastructure and offering tax incentives in rural areas.

"We didn't just block things; we offered alternatives," Läänemets said. However, he noted that the plans now being pursued are watered down and may have little effect.

Läänemets acknowledged that opposition parties are fairly diverse, and while there has never been any united front, the Social Democrats have no issue cooperating with other parties when needed.

He also said the party holds no grudge against Reform for being booted from the coalition.

"Not at all," he said. "We can see that this has resulted in support for the government dropping further — and support for the Reform Party dropping even further as well."

According to the party chair, Reform chair and Prime Minister Kristen Michal made a strategic error by deciding the government should be purely right-wing.

"He essentially decided that this government can no longer connect with half of Estonia's people, so to speak, [and will] no longer address their concerns," Läänemets said, emphasizing that it was the SDE that consistently kept the concerns of that other half of the population on the government's agenda.

Läänemets said he believes that early next year, members of the junior coalition party Eesti 200 interested in keeping their seats will start switching parties, potentially costing the current government its majority in the Riigikogu.

Asked if the SDE would be willing to rejoin Reform in the government before the next elections, he replied that the bigger question is whether Reform is willing to listen to the Social Democrats' ideas.

Läänemets criticized Reform's hard shift to the right and its decision to make permanent VAT hikes that had been intended to be temporary, as well as tax breaks favoring the wealthiest 10 percent.

"This is where we want balance," he said.

"It's never wise to rule it out completely, I'm just quite skeptical that the Reform Party is ready to change," he added.

Strong showing expected in Tallinn elections

The SDE chief is predicting a strong showing for his party in the next local government elections in Tallinn this fall, likely finishing second behind the Center Party.

According to him, the makeup of the next city government in the Estonian capital will depend on whether Center gets enough support to form a coalition with EKRE.

With Center likely to win the most votes and the Social Democrats to finish second, he added, that could mean a return to the helm in the capital by either SDE incumbent Jevgeni Ossinovski or Center's former mayor Mihhail Kõlvart.

Läänemets noted that Tallinn has seen significant changes recently, especially in terms of how seriously issues like civil defense or ensuring equal opportunities for all children are taken compared to the previous city government. Corruption cases involving the Center Party have been a major concern as well.

"I think the key question is whether we return to a city government marked by repeated corruption convictions or whether the Social Democrats will continue to lead," he concluded.

Editor: Valner Väino, Aili Vahtla

