Isamaa grows lead over Reform, EKRE in May party ratings

Support for the opposition Isamaa climbed to 22 percent in May, widening its lead over the Reform Party and EKRE, according to the latest poll by Turu-uuringute AS.

Support for the coalition Reform Party fell from 19 percent in April to 17 percent this month, while support for the opposition EKRE dropped from 19 to 15 percent, marking the biggest month-to-month drop in support.

Also surpassing EKRE was the opposition Center Party, which maintained its April rating of 16 percent.

The opposition Social Democratic Party (SDE) saw the largest boost to its rating this month, rising from 9 percent in April to 12 percent in May.

Support for the nonparliamentary Parempoolsed dropped from 9 to 7 percent.

Support for the coalition Eesti 200, meanwhile, stood unchanged at 3 percent, while the nonparliamentary Estonian Greens and Koos polled at 2 percent each this month.

The remaining parties polled at less than 1 percent each, while 2 percent of respondents said they would vote for an independent candidate.

The combined support for the parties in Estonia's current ruling coalition totaled 20 percent this month, while opposition parties polled at a combined 66 percent — down from 22 and 64 percent, respectively, in April. Support for the country's nonparliamentary parties, meanwhile, stood at a combined 12 percent.

From May 2-7, pollster Turu-uuringute AS surveyed 893 Estonian citizens aged 18 and older, with half of the responses collected by phone and half via online questionnaires.

