X!

Isamaa grows lead over Reform, EKRE in May party ratings

News
Isamaa.
Isamaa. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Support for the opposition Isamaa climbed to 22 percent in May, widening its lead over the Reform Party and EKRE, according to the latest poll by Turu-uuringute AS.

Support for the coalition Reform Party fell from 19 percent in April to 17 percent this month, while support for the opposition EKRE dropped from 19 to 15 percent, marking the biggest month-to-month drop in support.

Also surpassing EKRE was the opposition Center Party, which maintained its April rating of 16 percent.

The opposition Social Democratic Party (SDE) saw the largest boost to its rating this month, rising from 9 percent in April to 12 percent in May.

Support for the nonparliamentary Parempoolsed dropped from 9 to 7 percent.

Support for the coalition Eesti 200, meanwhile, stood unchanged at 3 percent, while the nonparliamentary Estonian Greens and Koos polled at 2 percent each this month.

The remaining parties polled at less than 1 percent each, while 2 percent of respondents said they would vote for an independent candidate.

The combined support for the parties in Estonia's current ruling coalition totaled 20 percent this month, while opposition parties polled at a combined 66 percent — down from 22 and 64 percent, respectively, in April. Support for the country's nonparliamentary parties, meanwhile, stood at a combined 12 percent.

From May 2-7, pollster Turu-uuringute AS surveyed 893 Estonian citizens aged 18 and older, with half of the responses collected by phone and half via online questionnaires.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

News in simple Estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:10

Prosecutor's Office still not releasing details of two high-profile cases

18:50

Rescue workers free fox cub from under car hood in Tallinn

18:32

Watch Tommy Cash's Eurovision semi-final live on ETV Tuesday at 10 p.m.

18:03

Isamaa grows lead over Reform, EKRE in May party ratings

17:34

Minister: State cannot promise to participate in new Tallinn hospital construction

17:02

Isamaa leader to run in Tallinn in October local elections

16:29

Ministry mulling amendment to give AI access to public data in Estonian

15:58

Influence of estate-based church courts receded slowly in independent Estonia

15:21

Is every Estonian living abroad a 'väliseestlane'?

14:57

EDF secures deals for private land use during Hedgehog 2025 exercise

be prepared!

Most Read articles

12.05

What will happen during Estonia's public warning system test on May 14?

12.05

Rene Kundla: Estonian must not be turned into a beloved mother tongue by force

12.05

Police arrest 2 youths for defacing Bronze Soldier monument

12.05

New car tunnel to run beneath Hipodroomi development in Tallinn

12.05

Tallinn's Luther Quarter to undergo €200 million development

12.05

In pictures: Estonia's Exercise Hedgehog 2025

04.05

Agency: Estonia cannot just pay local Russian pensioners in the country's stead

13:20

Latvia to miss Rail Baltica 2030 deadline

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo