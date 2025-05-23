X!

Ratings: Isamaa inches up, EKRE down

Support for Isamaa rose from 23 percent in April to 27 percent in May, while backing for fellow conservative party EKRE dropped from 15 percent to 12 percent.
Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR, graphics: JJ Oidermaa
Support for Isamaa rose the most, while backing for the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) declined, according to a recent survey by Kantar Emor. With local elections approaching, the Center Party remains the clear frontrunner in Tallinn.

Support for Isamaa stood at 23 percent in April but rose to 27 percent in the May survey. With this level of support, Isamaa solidified its lead in the party popularity rankings.

At the same time, support for the other conservative party, EKRE, fell from 15 percent in April to 12 percent in May. EKRE's support is now equal to that of the Social Democratic Party, whose backing remained unchanged from the previous month, also at 12 percent.

In April, both the Reform Party and the Center Party were tied in second place with 17 percent support each. In May, however, support for the Reform Party dropped by 2 percentage points to 15 percent, while the Center Party maintained its level of support.

Among non-parliamentary parties, Parempoolsed were supported by 8 percent of respondents (down from 9 percent the month before), while Eesti 200 saw support rise to 4 percent (up from 3 percent).

The Greens, Koos and the Estonian Nationalists and Conservatives (ERK) each received 2 percent support.

The combined support for the governing coalition was 19 percent in May, while opposition parties garnered 68 percent.

Number of undecided voters declines

In April, 28 percent of respondents said they had no party preference, but this figure fell to 25 percent in May, meaning the number of undecided voters decreased.

When accounting for those without a declared preference, support for Isamaa stood at 21 percent in May (up from 17 percent in April), for the Center Party at 13 percent (up from 12 percent), for the Reform Party at 11 percent (down from 12 percent), for EKRE at 9 percent (down from 11 percent) and for the Social Democrats at 9 percent (unchanged from April). Support for Parempoolsed held steady at 6 percent and Eesti 200 rose to 3 percent (up from 2 percent).

Including the opinions of undecided respondents (25 percent), support for the coalition stood at 14 percent, for the opposition at 51 percent and for non-parliamentary parties at 10 percent.

Among Estonian respondents, Isamaa had the highest level of support in the May survey, with 32 percent backing. It was followed by the Reform Party at 18 percent and EKRE at 14 percent. Support for the Social Democrats stood at 12 percent, for Parempoolsed at 9 percent and for the Center Party at 7 percent.

Among respondents of other nationalities, the Center Party received the highest support, at 66 percent — up from 51 percent in January.

Support for the Social Democrats among non-Estonian voters rose to second place with 10 percent (up from 6 percent the previous month). The Koos party received 7 percent and Eesti 200 received 5 percent.

Center clear leader in Tallinn

This fall, Estonia will hold local government elections. In Tallinn, the country's largest municipality, the Center Party enjoys the most support among voters with a clear preference, at 34 percent.

Trailing behind with relatively even support are the Reform Party at 16 percent and both the Social Democrats and Isamaa at 14 percent each. Parempoolsed and EKRE each garnered 7 percent support in Tallinn, while Eesti 200 received 4 percent and the Greens 2 percent.

Regionally, the Center Party also leads in Ida-Viru County, while Isamaa holds the top spot in the rest of the country.

Kantar Emor conducted the survey online and by phone from May 14 to 21, interviewing 1,493 eligible voters across Estonia. With this sample size, the maximum margin of error is ±2.2 percent.

--

Editor: Urmet Kook, Marcus Turovski

