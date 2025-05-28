X!

Ratings: Isamaa support down, Reform's rises

Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Refrom) at the Riigikogu, with Isamaa leader Urmas Reinsalu in the foreground. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Refrom) at the Riigikogu, with Isamaa leader Urmas Reinsalu in the foreground. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
The opposition Isamaa party has seen its rating fall over the past week while support for the coalition Reform Party has moved in the opposite direction, according to a recent survey.

The non-parliamentary Parempoolsed posted an all-time high rating since its founding in 2022, according to pollsters Norstat, who conducted the survey on behalf of conservative think tank the Institute for Societal Research and the research firm Norstat.

Isamaa polled at 26.8 percent, still the highest-rated party, though support had fallen by 1.1 percentage points on the previous week.

Reform was next most supported, with a 1.5 percentage point rise over the same time frame leading to a rating of 17.5 percent this week.

In third place was the opposition Center Party at 16.6 percent, practically unchanged on the previous week.

The Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE), in opposition, was next with a rating of 14.7 percent, down by 1.8 percentage points over four weeks, while the Social Democrats (SDE), also in opposition since being ejected from office in March, picked up 12.5 percent support.

Parempoolsed polled at 6.1 percent, as noted its highest rating ever according to Norstat, and above the 5-percent threshold required to win seats under Estonia's modified d'Hondt system of proportional representation.

A total of 20.4 percent of respondents to Norstat's polls said they support one of the two coalition parties, compared with 70.6 percent for the opposition parties – support for Parempoolsed and all other non-parliamentary parties would make up the balance, as Norstat excludes "don't know" responses from its results.

Norstat conducts its polls on a weekly basis, aggregating the results over the preceding four weeks.

The latest survey covers the period April 28 to May 25, and 4,000 Estonian citizens of voting age were polled.

Norstat says it weights its survey sample in line with various socio-economic indicators, and claims a margin of error in direct proportion to a party's support by size. So for example Isamaa's results come with a margin of error of +/-1.68 percent, as most supported party, compared with +/-0.64 percent for Eesti 200, whose rating has long languished below the 5-percent threshold according to Norstat.

The next elections are to the 79 local municipalities, on October 19 this year.

--

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Andrew Whyte

