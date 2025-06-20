Party ratings: Isamaa slips slightly, Center support still steadily growing

In June, support for Isamaa dropped slightly on month, even as support for EKRE - Conservative People's Party of Estonia increased, according to the latest Kantar Emor poll. The Center Party has gained the most support since the start of the year, driven by growing backing among voters of other nationalities.

The opposition Isamaa continues to lead Estonia's party rankings by a clear margin, with 25 percent support. A month earlier, their support stood at 27 percent.

In second place, the opposition Center Party has seen a steady upward trend this year — its rating has risen by 5 percentage points since January, going from 13 percent that month to 18 percent in June.

In their case, the rise in support is primarily due to growing backing among voters of other nationalities, among which support for Center rose to 74 percent this month. This is comparable to the era when Edgar Savisaar was leading the party.

The Center Party has opposed disenfranchising Russian and Belarusian citizens, expressed skepticism toward the nationwide transition to Estonian-language education as well as been critical of proposed changes to the Churches and Congregations Act — all issues which have helped the party gain support among the country's Russian-speaking voters.

In third place is the coalition Reform Party, whose support has fluctuated between 14 and 18 percent over the first half of the year. In June, support for the prime minister's party polled at 16 percent. Reform had a rating of 18 percent in March, when the Social Democratic Party (SDE) were kicked out of the government, but the small boost in popularity that followed has not been sustained.

The opposition EKRE ranked fourth overall, with 14 percent. On month, EKRE managed to increase its support by 2 percentage points.

Meanwhile, support for the opposition SDE, in fifth place, stood at 12 percent, unchanged for the fourth consecutive month.

Polling sixth in popularity, support for the nonparliamentary Parempoolsed has also remained very stable over the past four months, measuring at 8 percent in June.

Polling below the election threshold

The remaining parties are currently polling below the 5 percent election threshold, including the coalition Eesti 200, which had 4 percent support this month. Among other nonparliamentary parties, the Estonian Greens and Koos each polled at 2 percent support, while the Estonian Nationalists and Conservatives (ERK) polled at 1 percent.

This June, the combined support for Estonia's coalition parties stood at 19 percent, while support for opposition parties totaled 69 percent. In all, 26 percent of respondents were undecided.

When including undecided respondents, support for Isamaa this month stood at 18 percent (down from 21 percent in May), support for the Center Party 13 percent (unchanged), Reform 12 percent (up from 11 percent) and EKRE 10 percent (up from 9 percent), while the SDE 9 percent (unchanged), Parempoolsed 6 percent (unchanged) and support for Eesti 200 remained unchanged at 3 percent.

Including undecided respondents (25 percent), support for the coalition stood at 14 percent, opposition parties at 51 percent and nonparliamentary parties at 10 percent.

Support by nationality and in Tallinn

Among ethnic Estonian respondents, Isamaa polled with the highest support in June at 29 percent, followed by Reform at 19 percent and EKRE 18 percent support, followed by the SDE with 14 percent, Parempoolsed 9 percent, Center 7 percent and Eesti 200 with 4 percent support.

Among respondents of other nationalities, the Center Party led by a landslide with 74 percent support. As recently as January, that figure stood at 51 percent.

Of respondents in this group, Koos came in second with 10 percent support, followed by the SDE with 5 percent. The remaining parties polled at less than 3 percent support within this group.

Estonia's next local elections will be held across the country this fall. In Tallinn, Estonia's largest local government, the Center Party led among voters with a clear preference, with 34 percent support.

Isamaa ranked second in the capital with 17 percent, followed by Reform with 15 and the SDE with 12 percent support. Both EKRE and the Parempoolsed polled with 7 percent support in the capital, while support for Eesti 200 polled at just under 4 percent this month.

On June 12–18, Kantar Emor surveyed a total of 1,662 eligible voters across Estonia online and by phone. At this sample size, the margin of error does not exceed ± 2.3 percent.

--

