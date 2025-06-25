Norstat: Conservative parties gain more traction

Over the past week, support has increased for both Isamaa, which tops the party rankings, and the Conservative People's Party (EKRE), which holds second place, according to data released Wednesday from the weekly survey conducted by the Institute for Societal Studies in cooperation with pollster Norstat Eesti AS.

According to the latest results, 28.3 percent of eligible voters support Isamaa, 18.7 percent support the Conservative People's Party (EKRE) and 16.4 percent back the Reform Party.

They are followed by the Center Party with 16 percent support and the Social Democratic Party (SDE) with 11.1 percent. Among the parliamentary parties, Eesti 200 has the lowest level of support, at 2.7 percent.

Among non-parliamentary parties, Parempoolsed (Right-wingers) garnered 4.7 percent support. Norstat had not yet published data on smaller parties with lower support as of Wednesday morning.

Isamaa's support rose by 1.6 percentage points over the past week. EKRE's support has grown by 4 percentage points over the past four weeks.

In total, the coalition parties are supported by 19.1 percent of respondents, while 74.1 percent back parties currently in opposition in the Riigikogu.

Norstat conducted the surveys in four waves: May 26–June 1, June 2–8, June 9–15 and June 16–22. A total of 4,002 Estonian citizens aged 18 and older responded.

To ensure a representative sample, the survey used a mixed-method approach that combined telephone and online interviews, with the majority of responses gathered by phone. The data were weighted to reflect the proportional distribution of eligible voters based on key sociodemographic characteristics.

The Institute for Societal Studies and Norstat Eesti AS present the results as a four-week aggregate, meaning the sample size includes at least 4,000 people. Voters without a party preference are excluded from calculations of party support. The maximum margin of error depends on the size of the largest group. In this survey, that was Isamaa supporters at 28.3 percent, yielding a margin of error of ±1.69 percentage points. The margin is smaller for other parties — for example, ±0.61 percentage points for Eesti 200.

