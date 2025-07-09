X!

Poll: Reform slumps to fourth place

News
Reform Party Chairman Kristen Michal.
Reform Party Chairman Kristen Michal. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Support for the Reform Party has dropped to 15.9 percent in the Riigikogu election poll, the lowest level since early 2019, Norstat's latest survey shows.

According to the latest results, the top three most popular parties are Isamaa (27.9 percent), EKRE (18.8 percent), and the Center Party (16.3 percent). The results have not changed significantly over the last week.

Following the top three are Reform (15.9 percent) and the Social Democratic Party (10.9 percent). This is Reform's lowest rating since 2019 when the pollster started tracking party preferences. Eesti 200 has the lowest support (2.9 percent).

Among non-parliamentary parties, the Parempoolsed has a rating of 4.9 percent, and the Greens 1.0 percent.

The coalition parties together are supported by 18.8 percent of respondents, while 73.9 percent support opposition parties in the Riigikogu.

Political scientist Martin Mölder also calculated a possible distribution of Riigikogu seats based on the current support levels. Isamaa would receive 33 seats (+25 compared with the last Riigikogu elections), EKRE 21 (+4), the Center Party 18 (+2), the Reform Party 18 (−19), and SDE 11 seats (+2).

The latest aggregate results reflect the polling period from June 2 to July 6, during which a total of 4,002 eligible Estonian citizens were surveyed.

The maximum margin of error depends on the size of the largest group ranging from 1.69 percent to 0.63 percent.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Urmet Kook, Helen Wright

Related

watch live

song festival news

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:50

Gallery: Belarusian community in Estonia celebrates midsummer

12:26

Cleaning folk dress after wet and muddy Song and Dance Festival takes skill

11:30

Estonia may block EU's new Russia sanctions package if oil price cap not lowered

11:14

Conductor Neeme Järvi recovering after fall during Song Festival encore

10:28

Justice minister halts bank queries via enforcement register

09:49

Tallinn mayor brushes off Reform criticism to continue cooperation

09:15

Poll: Reform slumps to fourth place

08:01

Tallinn political crisis boosts support for Center, weakens Reform

07:19

More children seeking help but services are overloaded

08.07

Consumer confidence gap between rich and poor wider than ever in Estonia

be prepared!

Most Read articles

08.07

Estonia's state app-as-ID function goes live Updated

08.07

2 high-rise buildings to replace Tallinn's Stockmann building

08.07

How much rain fell during Estonia's 2025 Song Festival?

06.07

Watch again: 'Iseoma' XXVIII Song Festival main concert

08.07

Sidewalk stopping ban posing challenges for many Tallinn businesses

08.07

Consumer confidence gap between rich and poor wider than ever in Estonia

06.07

Helicopter crashes into sea near Estonia's Saaremaa island

08.07

Almost 90,000 people gathered for 'Iseoma' Song Festival's final concert Updated

08.07

Elering plans to raise transmission service fee by almost 40 percent

08.07

Setomaa village church reconsecrated after community-led rebuild

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo