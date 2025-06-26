Parempoolsed to focus on larger municipalities in local elections

Parempoolsed, who are running in this fall's local elections under the campaign slogan "Better for sure!" ("Kindlalt paremaks!") will focus on the country's largest municipalities. The party has not yet confirmed its list of candidates.

Parempoolsed's leader Lavly Perling, said that Tallinn, Tartu and Pärnu were the most important cities for the party, but that they will also be fielding lists in more local authorities.

"It is important for us to continue with what we have been doing for 3 years: to focus on the economy and jobs at local level, on the need for competitiveness between local authorities to increase and for investment to take place," Perling said.

"It is from this direction of poverty, where the movement towards tax increases supported by public policies began, that a turn for the better could start to happen in the fall already at municipal level," she added.

Parempoolsed are currently actively working on their urban programs.

"The logic is that Parempoolsed has come up with its own basic principles for local authorities and each region will apply those in the context of its own municipality," said Perling.

"We are taking things step by step, the lists are being finalized. In each city, the mayoral candidates will be those who are capable, know what to do and how to do it," Perling said.

Perling herself is also a candidate, but is not yet ready to say in which city she will run. "It's still open for the time being," she said.

Estonia's local elections will be held on October 19. According to the latest figures from the Institute for Social Research and pollsters Norstat Estonia, support for Parempoolsed currently stands at 4.7 percent.

