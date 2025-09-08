X!

Reform, Eesti 200 say post-election coalition with EKRE unlikely in Tartu

Tartu Town Hall.
Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR
Ahead of next month's local elections, the Reform Party and Eesti 200 hint that a coalition with the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) in Tartu could be difficult.

The current coalition governing Estonia's second largest city is made up of the Reform Party, Isamaa and the Social Democrats (SDE), and according to Mayor Urmas Klaas (Reform), competition for votes in Tartu is tight.

"My goal is to continue serving as mayor — and I believe we can form a solid and functional coalition after the elections as well," said Klaas. "One party whose views just don't align with ours is EKRE."

Eesti 200's mayoral candidate in Tartu, party chair Kristina Kallas, ruled out teaming up with EKRE — and with parties she described as harboring conspiracy theorists. Even so, she said an alternative coalition without the Reform Party may still be possible.

"That could mean a coalition in Tartu between Isamaa, the Social Democrats, Eesti 200 and Parempoolsed, for example," Kallas suggested.

She added that a four-party coalition "isn't very large" and would be a good outcome if it represented the views of the majority of city residents.

The Social Democrats' Tartu mayoral candidate, Elo Kiivet, said the city deserves a change — but not at any cost.

"I think Tartu certainly deserves change, a fresher perspective and new momentum, but I feel we don't want that kind of math, because we don't need new power at any cost," Kiivet said, signaling caution toward allying with groups the party views as divisive or populist.

Isamaa's Tartu mayoral candidate, Tõnis Lukas, said it's too early to talk coalitions, noting that some parties — including Eesti 200 and Parempoolsed — first need to win city council seats in the upcoming local elections.

"All partners have shown both strengths and weaknesses over time," Lukas said, citing fundamental disagreements with the SDE as well as Reform's national tax policies. "I can't say we'd cooperate with an electoral alliance. Those fundamental exclusions need to be made, but given the current public political landscape, we won't rule out cooperation."

EKRE and Center game for anyone

Meanwhile, Merike Lumi, EKRE's candidate for mayor of Tartu, rejected a hard line of exclusion.

"We don't have much in common with the Reform Party, and we don't have much in common with Eesti 200 either, but we won't rule anyone out," she said.

Center Party mayoral candidate Anneli Ott echoed that openness.

"The Center Party has been rejected and ruled out for years," Ott said. "The Center Party certainly isn't going to start explicitly excluding anyone to whom voters have given a mandate."

Editor: Johanna Alvin, Aili Vahtla

